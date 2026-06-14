'Will only speak when time is right': Saayoni Ghosh dodges questions on TMC rebel camp

Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh on Sunday refused to clarify her position amid the escalating rebellion within the party, saying she would speak only when the "time is right" as dissident MPs gathered in Delhi ahead of a crucial push to claim recognition as the "real Trinamool" in Parliament. TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh landed in Delhi on Sunday (File photo/PTI)

Arriving at the Delhi airport, Ghosh declined to answer repeated questions from reporters about her loyalty and whether she was formally joining the rebel camp.

“I will not say anything now. I will only speak when the time is right,” Ghosh told reporters.

When pressed further, she made it clear that she would not respond to speculation. "I won’t reply to you, I will reply to my region’s people," news agency PTI quoted her as saying.