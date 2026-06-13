‘A father forgives’: Kalyan Banerjee shows signs of peace with ‘son’ Abhishek days after ultimatum to Mamata

Just two days after publicly taking on Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and questioning his growing influence in the party, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee struck a conciliatory note on Saturday, referring to him as his “son” while closing ranks against the rebel faction threatening to split the ruling party in West Bengal. ‘He is like my son’: Kalyan Banerjee changes tone after anti-Abhishek Banerjee remarks (File photos)

"He is like my son. It is the work of the father to forgive all faults made by a son," Banerjee told news agency ANI.

His remarks come as the TMC battles a deepening internal crisis, with dissident MPs and MLAs claiming support for a breakaway faction in both Parliament and the state Assembly. Dismissing the rebels' efforts, the four-time Serampore MP alleged that the opposition was being systematically targeted and accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the party.

“Democracy is under threat in the country. West Bengal never faced a situation where the opposition was wiped out. This CM (Suvendu Adhikari) is vindictive. This is a danger for democracy,” he said.

Banerjee also rejected the rebels' campaign, saying, “Let them do what they want. They will have to live under the shelter of the BJP. All this is a ploy.”

Kalyan Banerjee attacks rebel camp The TMC veteran further questioned the rebels' claim that they were seeking development for their constituencies, arguing that the justification did not hold up.

“They cite the reason as development of their constituencies, but those who cannot even visit their constituencies, so what work will they do. When democracy has finished in West Bengal. What development has been done in the last one month, even after talks with the CM?” he said.

The senior TMC leader also accused the BJP and law enforcement agencies of targeting opposition leaders.

“BJP is harassing us, the police are harassing us. No Opposition in West Bengal has ever faced such a thing as what we are facing. The 19 MPs who are going to BJP, will not be accepted by the BJP,” he added, ANI reported.