Mahua Moitra shares video of egg attack during TMC meeting in Bengal: 'Police watching the fun'

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday said she was injured after she shared a video of a group of people hurling eggs at a venue where she was meeting party workers in West Bengal. Moitra claimed she was “under attack” and accused BJP workers of being behind the incident. (X/@MahuaMoitra) Moitra claimed she was “under attack” and accused BJP workers of being behind the incident, while also alleging that West Bengal police personnel were present but did not intervene. Taking to X, Mahua Moitra wrote: “Currently being attacked by @bjp4india goons with @wbpolice watching on.” She also shared a video purportedly from the spot. Also Read: TMC's real enemy is not BJP, it's eggs. Another leader attacked, called chor amid rebellion crisis Check out here post here:

In the video shared by the TMC MP, men in a crowd can be seen throwing eggs towards a window of the building from where she is heard speaking inside. The footage also shows people cheering after the eggs hit the window. In another video message addressed to West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta, Mahua Moitra alleged that a mob gathered outside a party meeting at a private office in her constituency and pelted eggs and stones at the venue, injuring her when she approached a window. She claimed she had called the DGP and shared the location, but alleged that while police arrived, they did not disperse the crowd and instead “stood and watched” as the attack continued, urging the top cop to intervene and fulfil the police’s duty of dispersing the mob.