TMC's real enemy is not BJP, it's eggs. Another leader attacked, called chor amid rebellion crisis

Visuals show several people, seemingly angry, hurling multiple eggs at Soumitra as soon as he stepped out to enter the police vehicle. The attack did not stop till police intervened and dispersed the crowd. In his defence, Soumitra bent his neck, attempted to protect himself with his hands and managed to enter the police vehicle.

Soumitra was being taken to court by West Bengal police when the attack happened after he was arrested on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Keshari accusing him of attacking BJP workers.

Another day, another egg hurled at a Trinamool Congress leader. This time, TMC's youth leader Soumitra Banerjee became the target.

This is by no means the first time eggs have been hurled at a TMC leader. In fact, it has become a repetitive theme, particularly after the party suffered a crushing defeat in the recently held state assembly polls in West Bengal against the BJP.

TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh attacked with eggs On Monday evening, eggs were hurled at TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh outside party supremo Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence in south Kolkata as soon as he stepped out. Following this, Ghosh filed a complaint at the Kalighat Police Station and urged immediate action against the accused.

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On Tuesday, Kolkata police arrested two people in connection with the incident. Ghosh identified the two accused as Chandan Singh and Ravi Koyal and said that the police confirmed their arrest to him.

“The concerning thing is that the police might grant bail today under a minor charge. I've told the station that won't fly,” Ghosh wrote in a post on X.

“The CID's search at Mamata Banerjee's house—where that miscreant went as a witness—is now under investigation for allegations of an attack right in front of her house,” he added.

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It started with Abhishek Banerjee The horror of egg attacks on TMC leaders started with party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is the at the centre of the crisis party is facing currently. On May 30, he was allegedly attacked with stones and eggs in Sonarpur during a visit to meet families affected by alleged post-poll violence, causing minor injuries to him. Videos from the spot showed a group of people roughing up the TMC leader amid loud sloganeering.

He was also pushed and heckled as a crowd charged at him while shouting “chor, chor” slogans.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi came in Abhishek's defence at the time and extended support, describing the attack as "utterly reprehensible".

Abhishek called the incident “political violence and state-sponsored terrorism” and expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for standing by him.

Eggs not the only trouble The flying eggs are not the only problems the TMC is dealing with. The party is facing a broader crisis and is fighting to keep its identity alive. Supremo Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek are fighting battels at multiple fronts, with MLAs and MPs breaking ranks to form separate factions.

(With inputs from agencies)