TMC news LIVE updates: Lok Sabha Speaker invites Team Mamata before taking call on NCPI-rebel faction merger

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TMC LIVE updates: Former CM of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee departs from the residence of AICC Chairperson Sonia Gandhi after meeting, in Delhi, earlier this month.

TMC LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder and former West Bengal chief minister, is at crossroads in her struggle to keep the party intact with her as the commander in chief with MPs and MLAs breaking rank to head the party in their own terms after the crushing defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections. First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers earlier this month, then a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The faction of 20 rebel MPs, which feature heavy-weights like Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh, on Sunday moved to further solidify their support to the NDA by writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that said the group had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, which was formed in 2022 and fought its last election in 2023. TMC crisis | Key points -Team Mamata invited by LS Speaker: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will take a decision in the matter of TMC's rebel MPs only after hearing both sides, sources reportedly said. The Speaker's office has also emailed the group of TMC MPs led by Mamata Banerjee, ANI news agency reported, citing sources. These MPs have been called for a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker. Only after the meeting will the Speaker take any decision related to the rebel faction, the sources said. -Rebels' merger with NCPI: The 20 rebel lawmakers of the TMC on Sunday told speaker Om Birla that they have merged with a little-known Tripura-based party, strengthening the National Democratic Alliance and setting the stage for one of the biggest defections in India’s parliamentary history, HT reported earlier. “We, 20 MPs, have now merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party and will work with the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” the report uoted rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as saying after the meeting with Birla. -What is NCPI: The Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, which was formed in 2022 and fought its last election in 2023. The party currently doesn’t have a lawmaker anywhere in the country. According to a Lok Sabha functionary, Birla will now verify the signatures of 20 MPs before approving the merger. -Split objected by Mamata and team: The meeting of the rebels with Birla came hours after lawmakers Sagarika Ghose and Kirti Azad, both loyalists of party chief Mamata Banerjee, met Birla and handed over a letter from the TMC’s Lok Sabha floor leader Abhishek Banerjee. The letter said that “split is no longer available under the Tenth Schedule” and TMC is “a single, indivisible political party”. -Who are the rebel MPs: Former TMC Lok Sabha floor leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, former party chief whip and a key rebel face Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, deputy leader Shatabdi Ray, popular filmstars Deepak Adhikari, Saayoni Ghosh and June Maliah were among the 20 rebels. Arup Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Sharmila Sarkar, Mala Ray, former Indian football captain Prasun Banerjee, Asit Mal, Khalilur Rehman, Abu Taher Khan, Jagadish Basunia, Kalipada Soren, Mitali Bag, Bapi Haldar and Khalilur Rehman were also present in the meeting. ...Read More

First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers earlier this month, then a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The faction of 20 rebel MPs, which feature heavy-weights like Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh, on Sunday moved to further solidify their support to the NDA by writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that said the group had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, which was formed in 2022 and fought its last election in 2023. TMC crisis | Key points -Team Mamata invited by LS Speaker: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will take a decision in the matter of TMC's rebel MPs only after hearing both sides, sources reportedly said. The Speaker's office has also emailed the group of TMC MPs led by Mamata Banerjee, ANI news agency reported, citing sources. These MPs have been called for a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker. Only after the meeting will the Speaker take any decision related to the rebel faction, the sources said. -Rebels' merger with NCPI: The 20 rebel lawmakers of the TMC on Sunday told speaker Om Birla that they have merged with a little-known Tripura-based party, strengthening the National Democratic Alliance and setting the stage for one of the biggest defections in India’s parliamentary history, HT reported earlier. “We, 20 MPs, have now merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party and will work with the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” the report uoted rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as saying after the meeting with Birla. -What is NCPI: The Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, which was formed in 2022 and fought its last election in 2023. The party currently doesn’t have a lawmaker anywhere in the country. According to a Lok Sabha functionary, Birla will now verify the signatures of 20 MPs before approving the merger. -Split objected by Mamata and team: The meeting of the rebels with Birla came hours after lawmakers Sagarika Ghose and Kirti Azad, both loyalists of party chief Mamata Banerjee, met Birla and handed over a letter from the TMC’s Lok Sabha floor leader Abhishek Banerjee. The letter said that “split is no longer available under the Tenth Schedule” and TMC is “a single, indivisible political party”. -Who are the rebel MPs: Former TMC Lok Sabha floor leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, former party chief whip and a key rebel face Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, deputy leader Shatabdi Ray, popular filmstars Deepak Adhikari, Saayoni Ghosh and June Maliah were among the 20 rebels. Arup Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Sharmila Sarkar, Mala Ray, former Indian football captain Prasun Banerjee, Asit Mal, Khalilur Rehman, Abu Taher Khan, Jagadish Basunia, Kalipada Soren, Mitali Bag, Bapi Haldar and Khalilur Rehman were also present in the meeting.