TMC news LIVE updates: Lok Sabha Speaker invites Team Mamata before taking call on NCPI-rebel faction merger
TMC LIVE updates: The faction of 20 rebel MPs, which feature heavy-weights like Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh, on Sunday moved to further solidify their support to the NDA by writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that said the group had merged with NCPI, a party formed in 2022.
- 7 Mins agoMamata Banerjee seen leaving from Kolkata residence
- 11 Mins agoMamata's sister-in-law, former councillor Ananya Banerjee among those present at Suvendu's first KMC visit
- 27 Mins agoKakoli Ghosh flags inaction by Mamata govt in Parliamentary meet
- 36 Mins agoRebel MP Rachna Banerjee at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey's residence
- 38 Mins agoHow will TMC-NCPI merger affect NDA's numbers in Lok Sabha
- 44 Mins agoRebellion by MLAs, split by MPs | TMC crisis explained in 5 points
- 1 Hr 2 Mins agoWhat to know about TMC MPs rebellion
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoMamata at crossroads in struggle to keep party in her control
TMC LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder and former West Bengal chief minister, is at crossroads in her struggle to keep the party intact with her as the commander in chief with MPs and MLAs breaking rank to head the party in their own terms after the crushing defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections....Read More
First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers earlier this month, then a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The faction of 20 rebel MPs, which feature heavy-weights like Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh, on Sunday moved to further solidify their support to the NDA by writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that said the group had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, which was formed in 2022 and fought its last election in 2023.
TMC crisis | Key points
-Team Mamata invited by LS Speaker: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will take a decision in the matter of TMC's rebel MPs only after hearing both sides, sources reportedly said. The Speaker's office has also emailed the group of TMC MPs led by Mamata Banerjee, ANI news agency reported, citing sources. These MPs have been called for a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker. Only after the meeting will the Speaker take any decision related to the rebel faction, the sources said.
-Rebels' merger with NCPI: The 20 rebel lawmakers of the TMC on Sunday told speaker Om Birla that they have merged with a little-known Tripura-based party, strengthening the National Democratic Alliance and setting the stage for one of the biggest defections in India’s parliamentary history, HT reported earlier. “We, 20 MPs, have now merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party and will work with the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” the report uoted rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as saying after the meeting with Birla.
-What is NCPI: The Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, which was formed in 2022 and fought its last election in 2023. The party currently doesn’t have a lawmaker anywhere in the country. According to a Lok Sabha functionary, Birla will now verify the signatures of 20 MPs before approving the merger.
-Split objected by Mamata and team: The meeting of the rebels with Birla came hours after lawmakers Sagarika Ghose and Kirti Azad, both loyalists of party chief Mamata Banerjee, met Birla and handed over a letter from the TMC’s Lok Sabha floor leader Abhishek Banerjee. The letter said that “split is no longer available under the Tenth Schedule” and TMC is “a single, indivisible political party”.
-Who are the rebel MPs: Former TMC Lok Sabha floor leader Sudip Bandopadhyay, former party chief whip and a key rebel face Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, deputy leader Shatabdi Ray, popular filmstars Deepak Adhikari, Saayoni Ghosh and June Maliah were among the 20 rebels. Arup Chakraborty, Partha Bhowmik, cricketer Yusuf Pathan, Sharmila Sarkar, Mala Ray, former Indian football captain Prasun Banerjee, Asit Mal, Khalilur Rehman, Abu Taher Khan, Jagadish Basunia, Kalipada Soren, Mitali Bag, Bapi Haldar and Khalilur Rehman were also present in the meeting.
TMC news LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee seen leaving from Kolkata residence
TMC news LIVE updates: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was seen leaving from her Kolkata residence a short while ago ahead of her likely meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who reportedly will take a call on the NCPI merger move by the rebel faction of 20 party MPs after listening to both the sides.
TMC news LIVE: Mamata's sister-in-law, former councillor Ananya Banerjee among those present at Suvendu's first KMC visit
TMC news LIVE: Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's sister-in-law Kajari Banerjee and several former TMC councillors, including Ananya Banerjee, attended a programme at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday as chief minister Suvendu Adhikari made his first official visit to the civic body after assuming office.
The development comes against the backdrop of a rebellion within the TMC, which has seen around 20 party MPs break ranks, merge with the little-known Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extend support to the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.
Among those present at the KMC programme was Mala Roy, the former KMC chairperson and TMC MP from Kolkata Dakshin, who is among the MPs now aligned with the NCPI-backed bloc supporting the NDA. TMC MLA and former Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, whose resignation led to the dissolution of the TMC-led board, was also present, according to a PTI news agency report.
Kajari Banerjee, former councillor of Ward 73 and a member of Mamata Banerjee's family, said they had been invited to discuss civic issues and development plans. Besides Kajari Banerjee, former councillors Debasish Kumar, Ananya Banerjee, Jui Biswas and Asim Bose attended the programme, insisting that their participation was aimed at ensuring continuity in civic services rather than signalling any political shift.
"As councillors, whatever little tenure remains, we have been called so that developmental work can continue smoothly. It feels good that the chief minister has invited members of the opposition," Kajari Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.
Asked about repeated summons issued to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee by central agencies, she smiled and declined to comment.
TMC news LIVE updates: Kakoli Ghosh flags inaction by Mamata govt in Parliamentary meet
TMC news LIVE updates: On a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs today, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that she raised issues of child marriages and trafficking in West Bengal, adding that the previous state government, led by then CM Mamata Banerjee, could not take action against these.
"In the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, I raised the issues of child marriages and child trafficking in West Bengal. The previous state government could not put a stop to these things. In the meeting, I asked what steps have been taken in this regard," Kakoli Ghosh said.
TMC news LIVE updates: Rebel MP Rachna Banerjee at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey's residence
TMC news LIVE updates: Rebel TMC MP Rachna Banerjee was seen arriving at the residence of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in Delhi, likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla later.
TMC news LIVE updates: How will TMC-NCPI merger affect NDA's numbers in Lok Sabha
TMC news LIVE updates: The proposed NCPI-TMC (rebel faction) merger, if approved, will increase the BJP-led NDA’s strength from 294 to 314 in the Lok Sabha, still short of 46 seats to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lower House. In the Upper House, the ruling dispensation can reach 155 seats, just right seats short of the two-third majority.
A BJP MP, who was involved in discussions related to the developments, told HT the NCPI is an unrecognised party, which fought polls in West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalaya.
“The decision to merge with NCPI was taken to retain the rebels’ connection with West Bengal, but also give the Northeast a better representation in the Lok Sabha,” said the BJP MP.
In a meeting with Birla on Sunday evening, 19 TMC lawmakers handed over a letter expressing their wish to join the NCPI. Rachna Banerjee, a first-time MP currently in Malaysia, gave her consent in the letter, making it a 20 lawmakers group.
TMC LIVE updates: Rebellion by MLAs, split by MPs | TMC crisis explained in 5 points
TMC LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder and former West Bengal chief minister, has been at the receiving end of back-to-back blows since the crushing defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers earlier this month, then a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
5 points explaining the TMC crisis
1 - The identity crisis for the TMC started after the TMC lost the assembly polls last month to the BJP, which formed its first-ever government in the eastern state. Weeks after the poll results, 59 MLAs formed a breakaway faction with Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly.
2 - Days post the MLA faction breaking rank, key TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh stepped down from all party posts and voiced her dissent after she was dropped from the chief whip’s post.
3 - On June 8, couple of TMC MPs, including Kakoli Ghosh, met at the house of Union minister and BJP observer for Bengal polls Bhupender Yadav for two hours. In the evening, the group again met at the residence of four-time Birbhum MP Shatabdi Roy, HT reported earlier. CM and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was present at both meetings of rebel TMC MPs, the HT report quoted functionaries aware of developments as saying.
4 - Kakoli Ghosh offered support to the NDA after that meeting, saying she has the backing of 19 MPs — a number required to evade the anti-defection law and consequent loss of membership from the House due to the same.
5 - On Sunday, the faction of 20 rebel MPs, which feature heavy-weights like Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh, on Sunday moved to further solidify their support to the NDA by writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that said the group had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, which was formed in 2022 and fought its last election in 2023. The Speaker is yet to take call on accepting the merger.
TMC LIVE updates: What to know about TMC MPs rebellion
TMC LIVE updates: At least 20 rebel lawmakers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday told speaker Om Birla that they have merged with a little-known Tripura-based party, strengthening the National Democratic Alliance and setting the stage for one of the biggest defections in India’s parliamentary history.
At least 20 lawmakers of the TMC met Birla on Sunday and submitted a letter that said the rebel group had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, which was formed in 2022 and fought its last election in 2023.
The party currently doesn’t have a lawmaker anywhere in the country. According to a Lok Sabha functionary, Birla will now verify the signatures of 20 MPs before approving the merger.
“We, 20 MPs, have now merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party and will work with the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” said rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who resigned from party posts late last momth, after the meeting with Birla.
The meeting of the rebels with Birla came hours after lawmakers Sagarika Ghose and Kirti Azad, both loyalists of party chief Mamata Banerjee, met Birla and handed over a letter from the TMC’s Lok Sabha floor leader Abhishek Banerjee. The letter said that “split is no longer available under the Tenth Schedule” and TMC is “a single, indivisible political party”. Read full HT report here
TMC LIVE updates: Mamata at crossroads in struggle to keep party in her control
TMC LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) founder and former West Bengal chief minister, is at crossroads in her struggle to keep the party intact with her as the commander in chief with MPs and MLAs breaking rank to head the party in their own terms after the crushing defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections.
First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers earlier this month, then a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The faction of 20 rebel MPs, which feature heavy-weights like Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh, on Sunday moved to further solidify their support to the NDA by writing a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that said the group had merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India or NCPI, which was formed in 2022 and fought its last election in 2023.