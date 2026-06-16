A viral video and Akal Takht's 'anti-Guru' tag for Bhagwant Mann: Big row in Punjab

A big controversy has erupted in Punjab after allegations of chief minister Bhagwant Mann disrespecting Sikh Gurus in a now-viral video. The AAP leader, though, claimed he was not the person in the clip. He rubbished allegations that he disrespected Sikh Gurus, and accused political opponents of spreading a smear campaign to defame him. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has accused his opponents of spreading a smear campaign to defame him. (@BhagwantMann X)

This comes a day after the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, declared the Punjab CM a 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth) over the controversial clip. The Sikh clergy also accused Mann of misleading them about the video's authenticity.

The footage, seemingly in some kind of a room, allegedly shows a man purportedly resembling the chief minister consuming alcohol and splashing liquor on photographs of Sikh Gurus.

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‘Not me’, says Mann In a video message, Mann categorically denied that he was the man seen in the clip.

"I completely reject this video," he said. Recalling his earlier appearance before the Akal Takht in January, Mann said he had already clarified that the person in the footage was not him.

"The person seen in the video does not match my height and physique," he said. "But I am surprised at how the people sitting at the highest position of religious bodies are indulging in such false propaganda at the behest of their political bosses," Mann said.

The Sikh clergy also directed the Sikh community to "shun ties" with Mann and summoned all Sikh MLAs in Punjab, irrespective of party affiliation, along with members of the Punjab Cabinet, to appear before the Akal Takht on June 29 in connection with the state's anti-sacrilege law.

"They are indulging in mudslinging to defame me. Because I am taking decisions for the protection of water, 'gurbani', farming and the youth, which they cannot tolerate at all," he added.

The chief minister said he respected the Akal Takht as the supreme Sikh institution but questioned appointments within religious bodies.

"Punjab lives in my heartbeat and I am working day and night for Punjab," he said.