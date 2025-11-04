Naagzilla begins filming: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar attend muhurat ceremony. Watch

For all Kartik Aaryan fans, we have great news. The shoot for his upcoming film Naagzilla has officially commenced. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the banner backing the project, shared glimpses from the muhurat ceremony, which took place on Saturday (November 1). Kartik Aaryan has started shooting for Naagzilla.(Instagram/kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla goes on floors

In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Kartik can be seen alongside KJo, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and the rest of the team as they perform the pooja.

The clip concludes with a motion poster of Naagzilla. It features Kartik Aaryan’s back in a striking shirtless avatar. The highlight? The actor’s skin bears a snakeskin-like texture.

The background audio features Kartik Aaryan saying, “Insaano wali picturein to bahut dekh li. Ab dekho naago wali picture. [We have seen plenty of human movies. Now, let us watch one about snakes.]”

The text attached to the post read, “We’re not just rolling…we’re slithering into the world of #Naagzilla! Day 1 was filled with laughter, blessings, positivity and too much fun! In cinemas 14th August, 2026.”

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share that Naagzilla’s shooting had begun. In the photo, the actor flashed a big smile while holding a clapboard with the film’s title on it.

Also Read: Yami Gautam Dhar-Emraan Hashmi on the chatter around Haq: The film doesn't single out any community…

His caption made the post even more special. The actor mentioned how the first day of Naagzilla shoot lined up perfectly with the one-year anniversary of his latest film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik wrote, “1 Year of #Bhool Bhulaiyaa3 Day 1 of #Naagzilla Har Har Mahadev.”

Naagzilla is slated to hit cinema screens on August 14, 2026. Apart from this film, Kartik Aaryan also has Anurag Basu's untitled romantic drama in the lineup. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu actress Sreeleela.

Kartik will further be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, opposite Ananya Panday. Much like Naagzilla, this project is also backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Also Read: No delay for Prabhas’ The Raja Saab: Makers confirm January release, VFX in final stages

FAQs:

What was Kartik Aaryan's last film?

He featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which came out last year.

When will Naagzilla release in theatres?

It will come out on August 14, 2026.

How is Karan Johar associated with Naagzilla?

Karan's Dharma Productions banner is backing the project.