Yami Gautam Dhar-Emraan Hashmi on the chatter around Haq: The film doesn't single out any community…

Emraan, your recent role in The Ba***ds of Bollywood went viral. How’s it been?

First of all, that line ‘Akkha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf’ was a masterstroke by writers Bilal Siddiqui and Aryan Khan (also director of the series). That was not the original scene written for me! At first, (my character) was supposed to be at a film premiere, and (actor) Raghav Juyal’s character starts crying as he sees me. But one month before the show’s shoot, (the role) became an intimacy coordinator. Aryan called Bilal, and then I was asked if I was okay doing it. I was like, ‘If I can’t play an intimacy coordinator, nobody else can!’ Shah Rukh (Khan, actor) sir loved the idea, and we shot the scene. There was a lot of improv… Raghav’s crying had us in splits. We didn’t expect that he would go to that level of OTT (over the top)! You don’t know what goes viral and sticks with the audience.