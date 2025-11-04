Shah Bano's family alleges breach of privacy in Haq; moves court to stop release of Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi film

A few days before it hits the theatres, Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s legal drama Haq has run into legal controversy. The family of Shah Bano, upon whom the film is based, has alleged that it breaches their privacy and that the filmmakers did not obtain their consent before making the film. Shah Bano’s granddaughter has moved court, demanding a halt to the film’s release as well. Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam star in Haq.

Shah Bano's daughter moves court against Haq

Siddiqua Begum, Shah Bano’s daughter, filed a petition in the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking a stay on Haq’s release. The film is slated to hit theatres on November 7.

Siddiqua's lawyer, Tauseef Warsi, told reporters that the filmmakers did not obtain consent from Shah Bano's family before using her name or life story. “This film is based on the landmark case of M.A. Khan vs Shah Bano Begum. For the first time in Indian history, a Muslim woman fought for maintenance and won the case... It is mandatory to obtain someone's consent before using their personal life, name, as this falls under the right to privacy,” Warsi told ANI.

‘A lot of facts are distorted’

Jubair Ahmad Khan, the grandson of Shah Bano, has also spoken out about the film being made without the family’s assent. "When the teaser was released, we learned that a movie had been made about my grandmother. A lot of facts in the teaser are distorted. It is our private matter that has been given a commercial angle. They should have taken our permission. The common people will watch the movie and think it shows true events," he said.

However, the makers of the film say that liberties have been taken to dramatise the events, and it is a fictional depiction. “The disclaimer of the movie clearly says that this movie is inspired by two things: the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in favour of Shah Bano and a book titled 'Bano, Bharat ki Beti'. It is a fictional depiction, and it is not necessary that everything is presented factually,” said the producer's lawyer, Ajay Bagadiya.

Earlier, Siddiqua had also sent a legal notice to the makers demanding an immediate halt to the "publication, screening, promotion, or release" of the film.

All about Haq

Haq, directed by Suparn S Verma, is based on the landmark 1985 Shah Bano case, which concerned women's rights and maintenance laws in India. In 1978, Shah Bano, then 62, filed a petition in the Indore court seeking maintenance from her divorced husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan, an affluent and well-known lawyer. The couple had married in 1932 and had five children. In 1985, the Supreme Court ruled that Shah Bano was entitled to maintenance under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, the following year, the Rajiv Gandhi government passed legislation that effectively nullified the verdict.

The film stars Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam as the estranged couple. Haq also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. The film, produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures, is backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja.

(With ANI inputs)