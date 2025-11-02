Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, Sussanne react to King's 1st look, call Shah Rukh Khan film 'beyond blockbuster, juggernaut’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans a special return gift on his birthday--the first look of his next film, King. Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, Mrunal Thakur and Sussanne Khan, have reacted to the video. Karan Johar and Bipasha Basu, among others, reacted to the first look of Shah Rukh Khan's King.

Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu, Sussanne Khan react to King first look

Shah Rukh shared the video on his Instagram Stories. Re-sharing it, Karan Johar wrote, “Is there a word that means 'beyond blockbuster'?? Let's just settle for juggernaut!!! This King is going to rule!!!”

Actor Bipasha Basu too re-shared the post on her Instagram Stories. She said, “Wow!!! Happy Birthday @srk. Just fab (clapping hands emojis).” Mrunal Thakur and Hansika Motwani commented on Shah Rukh's post, "King (fire and heart emojis)."

Gauri Khan also shared the post on Instagram. Reacting to it, Sussanne Khan said, "Gorgeoussssssss man (heart eyes, fire, raised hands and red heart emojis). Happy Birthday @iamsrk." Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan also shared the first look video on their respective Instagram Stories.

Karan Johar and Bipasha Basu re-shared the post on Instagram Stories.

About King first look, fans' reaction

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, marks Shah Rukh Khan's second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after Pathaan. The over one-minute-long teaser features gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Shah Rukh. Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodies a ruthless and enigmatic persona.

The teaser, shared across social media platforms, sparked an immediate and enthusiastic response from fans. The comment sections were flooded with admiration and excitement. A fan wrote, "My lord... he is back and how!" A person exclaimed, "Box office gonna blasttttt!". "What? It's coming in 2026? Way to shut down those 2027 delay rumours!" read a comment.

As per the makers, the film is also being described as Siddharth Anand's "biggest mass action film yet", promising larger-than-life stunts, scale, and storytelling. The film is scheduled to release in 2026. It also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, among others.