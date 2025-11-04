No delay for Prabhas’ The Raja Saab: Makers confirm January release, VFX in final stages

The makers of The Raja Saab have finally put the rumors to rest - the Prabhas starrer is not moving again. The much-awaited horror entertainer will release worldwide on January 9, 2025, just as planned. In a clarification issued on November 4, the producers said false information about a delay had been spreading across social media. No delay for Prabhas’s The Raja Saab: Makers confirm January release, VFX in final stages(X/@rajasaabmovie)

The Raja Saab producers clarify the rumors

“The news that The Raja Saab’s release has been postponed is completely untrue. “The film’s release date will remain unchanged,” the production team said in a short note, cutting through weeks of online chatter

The confirmation came as a relief for fans who’d started worrying about delays, especially with Prabhas juggling multiple projects and the film’s massive post-production work still underway.

Producers say the post-production is almost complete

According to the makers, VFX and sound work are in the final stretch. The team has assured fans that The Raja Saab is “progressing at a rapid pace,” with the first print expected to be ready by December 25. Preparations for a multilingual release are also underway.

Also read: 38000 sq feet area, crew of 1200, an eerie torture room: Inside India's largest film set built for Prabhas' The RajaSaab

Grand pre-release event in the US for The Raja Saab

Adding to the excitement, a grand pre-release event is being planned in the United States this December. The international event will serve as a major promotional moment for the film ahead of its Sankranti release.

The RajaSaab is Prabhas’s first horror movie

Directed by Maruthi, The RajaSaab marks Prabhas’s first deep dive into horror - a full-fledged genre shift for the superstar. The trailer, which dropped earlier this month, has already caused a stir online, showing the actor in trance-like sequences and face-to-face with a chilling supernatural force.

The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar, with cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S. And now that the date’s locked, the buzz has only grown louder. Fans flooded social media with posts celebrating the update.

For Prabhas, whose recent outings have split critics, The RajaSaab could be the film that shakes things up again. A new genre, a trusted team, and a confirmed release date - it’s everything his fans needed to hear before the big day in January.