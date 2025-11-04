Kartik Purnima is one of the auspicious days observed by the Hindu devotees, which falls on the 15th day after Diwali. With the celebrations taking place tomorrow, November 5, the families will indulge in the ritual of a sacred bath and giving charity. Kartik Purnima 2025: Date, muhurat timings and rituals to be performed on sacred day(Pixabay)

The festival of Dev Deepawali is also observed on the day of Kartik Purnima, as, according to the beliefs, gods and goddesses come down on the ghats of Kashi for the celebration of Diwali. On this day, Lord Vishnu is worshipped in the form of Lakshmi-Narayan. Lord Vishnu is also prayed to.

Rituals and moonrise timings

On the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima, devotees take a dip in the holy river, Ganga, and also offer charity. This year, the muhurat for Snaan and Dann will begin at 4:52 am and will last until 5:44 am. The morning puja can be performed between 7:58 am and 9:20 am, while the evening rituals will be performed in the Pradosh Kaal, that is, from 5:15 pm to 7:05 pm.

The muhurat and moonrise timings are to follow:

Moonrise—05:11PM

Purnima Tithi Begins—10:36 PM on Nov 04, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends—06:48 PM on Nov 05, 2025

Auspicious Timings for Deep Daan—5.15 PM - 5.50 PM

As for Deep Daan, the Hindu devotees can prepare pure ghee or mustard oil lamps. The diyas to be lit should have odd numbers, such as 5, 7, 11, 21, 51, or 101.

Significance of Kartik Purnima

The day of Kartik Purnima is observed to cleanse one's sins and attain salvation. The holy dip in the Ganges should be performed before sunrise, and charity should be offered at the ghats later. People often provide donations of food items, clothes, ghee, sesame seeds, and rice.

Additionally, lamps are lit in the households to bring light, and gangajal is sprinkled in corners to bring in purity.

For those who observe a fast, they consume only water or fruits after taking a vow in front of Lord Ganesha. Recitation of Satyanarayan katha takes place, followed by placing of five diyas in different corners of the house.

FAQs

Q1. When will Kartik Purnima be observed in 2025?

Kartik Purnima will be celebrated on November 5, 2025.

Q2. Which gods are worshipped on the occasion of Kartik Purnima?

Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are worshipped on Kartik Purnima.

Q3. When is the evening puja performed?

The evening puja on Kartik Purnima is performed during the Pradosh Kaal.