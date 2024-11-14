Weekly Panchang from November 15-20, 2024: Kartika Purnima, Vrishchika Sankranti, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week marks the beginning of Margashirsha, a sacred month in the Hindu calendar known for its spiritual significance and devotion. As Kartika comes to a close, we are graced with Kartika Purnima, a day of immense spiritual importance celebrated with rituals, lamp lighting, and charity. It is also the auspicious time for Pushkara Snana, the holy bath believed to cleanse sins and bring divine blessings, making it a perfect day for sacred river pilgrimages. Adding to the zodiac movements, the Sun will transit into Scorpio, a transformative sign ruled by Mars. This week also features muhurats ideal for marriage, Griha Pravesh (housewarming ceremonies), property, and vehicle purchases. Let's explore this week’s Panchanga in detail for New Delhi, NCT, India. Get weekly Panchang to determine auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on November 16, Saturday (11:48 PM to 06:45 AM, Nov 17), November 17, Sunday (06:45 AM to 06:46 AM, Nov 18) and November 18, Monday (06:46 AM to 07:56 AM).

: Auspicious Marriage Muhurat is available this week on November 16, Saturday (11:48 PM to 06:45 AM, Nov 17), November 17, Sunday (06:45 AM to 06:46 AM, Nov 18) and November 18, Monday (06:46 AM to 07:56 AM). Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 16, Saturday (07:28 PM to 06:45 AM, Nov 17) and November 18, Monday (06:46 AM to 03:49 PM).

: Auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week on November 16, Saturday (07:28 PM to 06:45 AM, Nov 17) and November 18, Monday (06:46 AM to 03:49 PM). Property Purchase Muhurat : Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 21, Thursday (03:35 PM to 06:50 AM, Nov 22).

: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on November 21, Thursday (03:35 PM to 06:50 AM, Nov 22). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on November 17, Sunday (09:06 PM to 06:46 AM, Nov 18), November 18, Monday (06:46 AM to 03:49 PM), November 20, Wednesday (06:48 AM to 06:49 AM, Nov 21) and November 21, Thursday (06:49 AM to 03:35 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun transits Scorpio sign on November 16 (Saturday) at 07:41 AM

Venus transit Poorva Ashadha Nakshatra on November 18 (Monday) at 08:08 AM

Mercury and Jupiter opposition on November 18 (Monday) at 02:22 PM

Sun transits Anuradha Nakshatra on November 19 (Tuesday) at 03:03 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Manikarnika Snan (November 15, Friday): On Kartika Shukla Chaturdashi, November 15, 2024, devotees will gather for the sacred Manikarnika Snan in Varanasi. This auspicious ritual bath is believed to cleanse sins, granting spiritual liberation. The holy dip in the Ganges, particularly at the Manikarnika Ghat, enhances the Kartika month’s blessings, fostering inner peace and divine grace.

On Kartika Shukla Chaturdashi, November 15, 2024, devotees will gather for the sacred Manikarnika Snan in Varanasi. This auspicious ritual bath is believed to cleanse sins, granting spiritual liberation. The holy dip in the Ganges, particularly at the Manikarnika Ghat, enhances the Kartika month’s blessings, fostering inner peace and divine grace. Bhishma Panchak Ends (November 15, Friday): Bhishma Panchak ends on Kartika Shukla Purnima, November 15, 2024, marking the conclusion of five days of intense devotion and fasting. This period, dedicated to honouring Bhishma Pitamah’s steadfastness and righteousness, is believed to bring blessings of strength and wisdom, making it a revered time for spiritual upliftment and fulfilment.

Bhishma Panchak ends on Kartika Shukla Purnima, November 15, 2024, marking the conclusion of five days of intense devotion and fasting. This period, dedicated to honouring Bhishma Pitamah’s steadfastness and righteousness, is believed to bring blessings of strength and wisdom, making it a revered time for spiritual upliftment and fulfilment. Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 15, Friday): Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrated on Kartika Shukla Purnima, November 15, 2024, commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Devotees honour his teachings of equality, humility, and compassion through prayers, kirtans, and langars. This sacred day inspires individuals worldwide to embrace unity and selfless service to humanity.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, celebrated on Kartika Shukla Purnima, November 15, 2024, commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Devotees honour his teachings of equality, humility, and compassion through prayers, kirtans, and langars. This sacred day inspires individuals worldwide to embrace unity and selfless service to humanity. Pushkara Snana (November 15, Friday): Pushkara Snana on Kartika Shukla Purnima is an auspicious ritual bath in holy rivers, believed to purify sins and bring divine blessings. This spiritual act, especially powerful in the Kartika month, is observed by devotees across India, enhancing spiritual growth, peace, and a deeper connection with the divine.

Pushkara Snana on Kartika Shukla Purnima is an auspicious ritual bath in holy rivers, believed to purify sins and bring divine blessings. This spiritual act, especially powerful in the Kartika month, is observed by devotees across India, enhancing spiritual growth, peace, and a deeper connection with the divine. Kartika Ashtahnika Ends (November 15, Friday): Kartika Ashtahnika, ending November 15, 2024, is an eight-day Jain festival dedicated to intense spiritual practices, including meditation, fasting, and scriptural study. Concluding on this day, devotees reflect on their spiritual journey, seeking purification and inner peace. This sacred period fosters discipline, compassion, and deeper adherence to Jain principles.

Kartika Ashtahnika, ending November 15, 2024, is an eight-day Jain festival dedicated to intense spiritual practices, including meditation, fasting, and scriptural study. Concluding on this day, devotees reflect on their spiritual journey, seeking purification and inner peace. This sacred period fosters discipline, compassion, and deeper adherence to Jain principles. Kartika Purnima (November 15, Friday): Kartika Purnima is a revered Hindu festival symbolising spiritual purity and devotion. On this day, devotees perform ritual baths in holy rivers, offer prayers, and light lamps. This auspicious occasion is believed to bring divine blessings, prosperity, and a deeper connection with spiritual wisdom.

Kartika Purnima is a revered Hindu festival symbolising spiritual purity and devotion. On this day, devotees perform ritual baths in holy rivers, offer prayers, and light lamps. This auspicious occasion is believed to bring divine blessings, prosperity, and a deeper connection with spiritual wisdom. Margashirsha Begins (November 16, Saturday): Margashirsha month begins in the northern regions on Pausha Krishna Pratipada, November 16, 2024. Known as an auspicious month for devotion and spiritual practices, devotees engage in early morning prayers and charitable acts. Margashirsha is believed to attract prosperity and divine blessings and enhance dedication to spiritual growth and self-reflection.

Margashirsha month begins in the northern regions on Pausha Krishna Pratipada, November 16, 2024. Known as an auspicious month for devotion and spiritual practices, devotees engage in early morning prayers and charitable acts. Margashirsha is believed to attract prosperity and divine blessings and enhance dedication to spiritual growth and self-reflection. Vrishchika Sankranti (November 16, Saturday): It marks the Sun's transit from Tula (Libra) to Vrishchika (Scorpio). This transition is considered powerful for transformation and introspection. It’s a favourable time for new beginnings, spiritual growth, and overcoming past burdens. Devotees perform rituals, seeking strength, clarity, and divine guidance.

It marks the Sun's transit from Tula (Libra) to Vrishchika (Scorpio). This transition is considered powerful for transformation and introspection. It’s a favourable time for new beginnings, spiritual growth, and overcoming past burdens. Devotees perform rituals, seeking strength, clarity, and divine guidance. Mandala Pooja Begins (November 16, Saturday): Mandala Pooja, in the Malayalam calendar, marks a 41-day period of intense devotion at Sabarimala Temple. Devotees observe strict vows, practice austerity, and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. This sacred period symbolises self-discipline, spiritual cleansing, and deepening one’s faith, culminating in blessings and inner transformation.

Mandala Pooja, in the Malayalam calendar, marks a 41-day period of intense devotion at Sabarimala Temple. Devotees observe strict vows, practice austerity, and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. This sacred period symbolises self-discipline, spiritual cleansing, and deepening one’s faith, culminating in blessings and inner transformation. Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi (November 18, Monday): Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees fast, pray, and worship Ganesha to overcome obstacles and gain wisdom. Observing this vrat is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and protection, with the evening moon sighting marking the conclusion of the day’s rituals.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

November 15: 10:45 AM to 12:06 PM

10:45 AM to 12:06 PM November 16: 09:25 AM to 10:46 AM

09:25 AM to 10:46 AM November 17: 04:06 PM to 05:26 PM

04:06 PM to 05:26 PM November 18: 08:06 AM to 09:26 AM

08:06 AM to 09:26 AM November 19: 02:46 PM to 04:06 PM

02:46 PM to 04:06 PM November 20: 12:07 PM to 01:26 PM

12:07 PM to 01:26 PM November 21: 01:26 PM to 02:46 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779