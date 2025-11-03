As many as 21 Brahmins, led by Prof Chandramouli Upadhyay, Pt Shridhar Pandey, and Acharya Randhir, the head priest of the Ganga Seva Nidhi, will worship Maa Ganga in a Vedic way on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on November 5, said Sushant Mishra, president of Ganga Sewa Nidhi (GSN), the organiser of Ganga Arti. Rituals, grandeur to mark Dev Deepawali in Varanasi on Nov 5

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mishra shared information about a series of programmes to be held before Ganga Arti on Dev Deepawali Day. The Dev Deepawali festival, dedicated to spirituality and nationalism for more than three decades, will be held in a grand manner on November 5 at 5.15 pm.

Dashashwamedh Ghat will be decorated with 21 quintals of flower garlands and 51,000 lamps. This year’s Dev Deepawali Festival will also be dedicated to Operation Sindoor.

Mishra said, with the blowing of the conch by Ram Janam Yogi, the 21 Brahmins of the Nidhi, 42 girls from Durga Charan Inter College, who will accompany the Brahmins as Riddhi-Siddhi, and 10 volunteers from the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Damru Dal, will begin the grand Maha Aarti of Maa Ganga. The cultural programme will be presented by the renowned Mata Prasad Mishra and his team from the Banaras Gharana.

The GSN has installed 24 CCTV cameras for security purposes. For support, 100 volunteers from Bharat Seva Shramik Sangh and 150 volunteers from Ganga Seva Nidhi will be present with safety equipment.

The Government Hospital has also arranged a team of doctors and an ambulance. The 11th Battalion of the NDRF has also provided a water ambulance.

The live broadcast of the grand Dev Deepawali festival’s Maha Aarti can be seen on the organisation’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@gangaaartigangasevanidhi2261. Through this, devotees can also watch the Maha Aarti from home.

Also, under “Ek Sankalp Ganga Kinare” campaign, Ganga Seva Nidhi will administer a pledge to millions of devotees and tourists from India and abroad to keep Maa Ganga clean and pure, and conserve the environment and water.

To commemorate the victory in the 1999 Kargil War, we expanded and nationalised the Akashdeep Sankalp in memory of the immortal martyrs, said Mishra. Akashdeep will conclude with the grand Dev Deepawali Festival. India’s immortal warriors will also be honored with the “Bhagirath Shaurya Samman.”

Drones to keep vigil

AI-based security system is being used for security during Dev Deepawali. Using drones and AI technology, three-level security will be there.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed on the borders of Varanasi and face recognition cameras at major intersections. Police teams will monitor the Ganga ghats and major routes from land, water, and air. Special teams from the police force, PAC, NDRF, and water police will be on alert. Anti-drone systems will be deployed on the ghats; flying of any private drone without permission is strictly prohibited, said a senior official..

Deputy commissioner of police, crime, Sarvaranan T stated that an AI-based security system is being used for security. There will be 24-hour surveillance across the city using 2,576 cameras, which will be continuously monitored from the Kashi Integrated Control and Command Centre.

Special tethered drones will be deployed at Gadaulia and Assi Ghat.

DCP Sarvaranan T stated that special tethered drones will be deployed at two locations: Gadaulia and Assi Ghat. These drones will be able to conduct 24-hour surveillance within a 4-kilometre radius from a height of 400 metres. They will also identify individuals who remain stationary for long periods of time or appear to be engaged in suspicious activities.