Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar on Father's Day with emotional post and old pic, pens gratitude note

Filmmaker Karan Johar remembered his dad, Yash Johar, with an emotional note on Father's Day. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Karan also shared an old photo of himself with his father. (Also Read | Karan Johar recalls his dad Yash Johar left him detailed letter saying: ‘These people you trust, these you don't') Karan Johar penned a note for his dad, Yash Johar, on Father's Day.

Karan Johar shares pic with father Yash Johar

In the black and white photo, Karan and Yash sat next to each other on the set of a film. Yash was seen telling Karan something, who listened carefully. Karan also thanked his father for teaching him about good storytelling and giving him courage. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, "He made films with soul & for the soul...and he lived life with even more."

Karan pens emotional note

"He taught me that good storytelling begins with you...and your good heart. Thank you for giving me the courage to feel deeply. Thank you for giving me the courage to show these feelings on the biggest screens possible. Happy father’s day papa, thank you...for you (sparkles emoji)," he added. Reacting to the photo, Farah Khan wrote, "Love him." Maheep Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and Bhavana Pandey, among others, posted red heart emojis.

About Yash Johar

Yash Johar, the founder of Dharma Productions, died in June 2004. He produced many films in his career, such as Dostana (1980), Duniya (1984), Agneepath (1990), Gumrah (1993), Duplicate and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), among others.

Karan talks about his parenting on Father's Day

On Sunday, Karan also dedicated a post to himself as he is a father to twins--Yash and Roohi. He shared a picture collage with his children and wrote, "Some decisions are impulsive, some decisions are strategised and some are just blessed…. My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made… the answer to my every prayer to the universe…."

Karan talked about the advice he was given on being a parent. “I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance .. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice I feel each journey of a parent ( more so a single parent ) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct… there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday…,” he added.

"I know I will falter, fumble and fall…. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise…. Today I celebrate myself … for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash… they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart… #happyfathersday," he concluded.