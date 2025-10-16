Karan Johar shares pics from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sets as film turns 27, fans ask ‘why is Salman Khan's photo missing'

Filmmaker Karan Johar got nostalgic as his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, completed 27 years of theatrical release. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Karan shared a post featuring pictures of actors and crew members from the film's set. What caught fans' eyes was that Karan didn't share a single photo of actor Salman Khan. Karan Johar shared Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's photos but not Salman Khan's.

Karan Johar shares pics from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sets

Karan shared behind-the-scenes photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Archana Puran Singh, among others. He also shared photos of himself, his father Yash Johar and choreographer Farah Khan.

Sharing the post, Karan wrote, “27 years!!! Some beautiful and candid memories from our set of #KuchKuchHotaHai…a set filled with love, too much banter and happiness (red heart emojis). Thank you to everyone for the love you continue to give this film…it means everything to me! @dharmamovies.”

Fans ask about Salman Khan's missing pic

Reacting to the post, Anupam Kher posted red heart emojis. Alia Bhatt dropped clapping hands. Aditi Rao Hydari shared red heart and heart eyes emojis. Manchu Lakshmi wrote, “Ufffff.” A fan of Salman Khan wrote, “Where is Aman’s pic in ur post? That was the best cameo till today.”

A person said, “No post of @beingsalmankhan, he was one of the most important characters.” A comment read, “You should have posted at least one picture of Salman Khan...!!” “Where is Salman Khan's picture?” asked another Instagram user. “How conveniently you missed out on posting even a single pic of Salman! Exactly how she forgot and ran to SK in the movie!” read another comment.

A few fans got nostalgic too on seeing the old photos. A fan said, “A masterpiece. A film ahead of its time.” “I’ve grown up watching this movie. It’s the closest to my heart and forever will be. Thank you for this,” read a comment.

A person wrote, “One of the immortal films of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, which will never be repeated, and no one will come like them. We hope to see a film that brings them together and has a wonderful script with a creative director.” “The first Bollywood movie that made me love romance," an Instagram user said.

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), a romantic comedy-drama film, was written and directed by Karan and produced by his father, Yash Johar. It also stars Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Himani Shivpuri, Johnny Lever and Parzan Dastur. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a major commercial success, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1998.

Karan's recent directorial

Karan's last directorial was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), a romantic comedy film written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.