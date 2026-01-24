King release date: Shah Rukh Khan film ready to roar, Sidharth Anand's actioner set to be a Christmas release
Shah Rukh Khan announced that his film King will release on December 24 this year. The action-packed entertainer is one of the most anticipated films of 2026.
Shah Rukh Khan has officially announced the release date of his much-awaited film King. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bollywood superstar shared that the action-packed entertainer, directed by Sidharth Anand, is set to hit theatres on 24th December this year. Fans of SRK have been eagerly anticipating the film, and the announcement has already sparked excitement across social media, with many calling it a perfect festive release for the holiday season.
Shah Rukh Khan announces King's release date
On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan took to X to announce the film's release date. The post features a 45-second teaser that starts with bold text on the screen reading ‘it is time to roar’ and shows the superstar standing on an ice-clad mountain, roaring.
Shah Rukh is seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, with his back to the camera. The screen then cuts to bold text that reads, ‘and end the year with fear’.
We then see Shah Rukh breaking through the glass ceiling and landing on the ground while giving a menacing look to the camera, his face laced with blood. The teaser then introduces us to 24 December as the film's release date. You can hear Shah Rukh Khan saying, "Darr nahi dehshat hoon (I am not afraid, I am terror)” as he roars to punch a man. The screen ends with blood blood-soaked crown and the text that reads, ‘This year fear wears the crown’
More about King
Shah Rukh Khan’s King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s biggest action thrillers of 2026, set to release on 24 December this year.
The film stars Shah Rukh in the title role, alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking her theatrical debut, and features a star-studded ensemble including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji.
King is said to follow an intense narrative with high-octane action, multiple antagonists and emotional depth, blending crime drama with family dynamics. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. It has music composed by Anirudh Ravichandran and is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French classic Léon: The Professional.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a journalist with 15+ years in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. Experienced in covering general news, lifestyle, and entertainment with a sharp eye for detail and compelling storytelling.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.