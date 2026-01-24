King release date: Shah Rukh Khan film ready to roar, Sidharth Anand's actioner set to be a Christmas release

Shah Rukh Khan has officially announced the release date of his much-awaited film King. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bollywood superstar shared that the action-packed entertainer, directed by Sidharth Anand, is set to hit theatres on 24th December this year. Fans of SRK have been eagerly anticipating the film, and the announcement has already sparked excitement across social media, with many calling it a perfect festive release for the holiday season. Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the latest date announcement teaser released on January 24.

Shah Rukh Khan announces King's release date On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan took to X to announce the film's release date. The post features a 45-second teaser that starts with bold text on the screen reading ‘it is time to roar’ and shows the superstar standing on an ice-clad mountain, roaring.

Shah Rukh is seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, with his back to the camera. The screen then cuts to bold text that reads, ‘and end the year with fear’.

We then see Shah Rukh breaking through the glass ceiling and landing on the ground while giving a menacing look to the camera, his face laced with blood. The teaser then introduces us to 24 December as the film's release date. You can hear Shah Rukh Khan saying, "Darr nahi dehshat hoon (I am not afraid, I am terror)” as he roars to punch a man. The screen ends with blood blood-soaked crown and the text that reads, ‘This year fear wears the crown’