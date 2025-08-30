Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 3: Kalyani's superhero film flies past Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, earns 10 cr

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 3: Dominic Arun’s superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles, was one of the big releases in theatres during Onam. The film received unanimous positive reviews upon release, with many saying it is better than big-budget pan-India releases like Brahmastra and Kalki 2898 AD. Despite tough competition from Mohanlal's Onam release Hridayapoorvam, Lokah has so far emerged as the top choice for viewers. Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection day 3: Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra in the film.

Lokah Chapter 1 box office update

According to the latest update on Sacnilk, Lokah collected ₹ 4.94 crore on its third day of release, as per early estimates. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹11.64 crore. Lokah opened to ₹2.7 crore on Thursday and showed growth on Friday with ₹4 crore due to a wave of positive word-of-mouth on social media.

Meanwhile, Hridayapoorvam scored a close second, with Mohanlal's slice-of-life dramedy enjoying a steady rise in positive reviews. On Saturday, Hridayapoorvam collected ₹2.71 crore, a slight increase from Friday's ₹2.5 crore. The film's total collection now stands at ₹ 8.46 crore.

Naga Vamsi praises Lokah

Producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments is releasing the Telugu version of the film. He took to his X account to share a glowing review of the film, which read, “Absolutely loved #KothaLokah... a film that grips you till the final frame! @dominicarun’s vision, @NimishRavi’s masterful camera and @jakes_bejoy’s powerful score set the tone perfectly. Every craft shines brilliantly, coming together to create an unforgettable visual experience. @kalyanipriyan brings Chandra to life with grace and power… @naslen__ keeps the fun alive with ease, and he’s sure to win even more love from the Telugu audience. Congratulations @dulQuer garu on delivering a BLOCKBUSTER that leaves fans charged up for the #Lokah Universe! Seated for the next chapters. Very happy to be associated for Telugu version with this stupendous team!”