Hridayapoorvam trailer: Mohanlal finds himself in a flux in slice-of-life drama from Sathyan Anthikad. Watch

The highly awaited trailer of Mohanlal's Onam release, Hridayapoorvam, is out! This slice-of-life drama sees Mohanlal play a man who finds himself in a complex crisis of sorts, but how will he explain his situation to the people around him? Also starring Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, the almost 2-minute-long trailer raises the intrigue without revealing much about the plot. (Also read: Priyadarshan calls Akshay Kumar ‘Bollywood's Mohanlal’ as he teases Malayalam star's cameo in Haiwaan) Mohanlal and Sangeeth Prathap in a still from Hridayapoorvam.

About the trailer

What is troubling Mohanlal's character in the film? In a long monologue that opens the trailer, he tries to explain himself, with Sangeeth's character trying hard to decode what exactly the matter is.

Mohanlal says in Malayalam, “When something we try to hide slips past us unnoticed like a breeze sneaking in through a half-closed door and brushes against us without warning. But sometimes it may be a breeze we didn't wish for. As we sway and stumble, in the profound depths of it, even without us knowing, we would feel scattered and confused. You know that situation? I am in that situation now!” Sangeeth looks more puzzled at this explanation.

The trailer then slips past a montage of shots from the film that sees Mohanlal interacting with Malavika Mohanan, contemplating inside a room, and trying to get answers for his own satisfaction.

Cast and crew

Akhil Sathyan has penned the story of Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad, while Justin Prabhakaran is the music composer. Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas has produced the film. It will be released in theatres on 28 August, clashing with other Onam releases, including Fahadh Faasil's Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, Shane Nigam's Balti, and Naslen's Lokah Chapter One: Chandra.

Mohanlal is on a stellar run in 2025. He was recently seen in Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The film was a huge box office success. He also had a cameo role in Kannappa. He will be seen in the Malayalam crime thriller Drishyam 3. The film is set to hit theatres in October later this year.