Rahat Fateh Ali Khan denies getting arrested in Dubai: Don't trust all the rumours

After rumours around Rahat Fateh Ali Khan getting arrested at Dubai airport emerged, the Pakistani singer came forward to quash, urging his fans not to believe the fake reports. Also read: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan reacts to backlash over viral video beating ‘student’: I did apologise to him, he started crying Rahat Fateh Ali.

The singer took to Instagram to set the record straight through a video message.

Insta message

In the video, he said, “I have come to Dubai to record my songs. All the work on my songs is going great. Everything is fine here”.

“I am just requesting my fans not to trust any rumours which are emerging. Aisa kuch nahi hai. I am working on several songs, and will be back with a superhit song soon which will take over the world. There is wrong news and rumours about me being spread, I am requesting each one of you not to trust that,” he adds.

Rahat continues, “Don’t waste your time on such rumours being spread by my enemies. Keep your trust in me. You are my power. My audience and my fans are my power. I love you all”.

About the reports

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Rahat was arrested at Dubai airport after several complaints were registered against him by his former manager Salman Ahmed. The report further claimed that the O Re Piya singer was taken to the Burj Dubai police station after the arrest.

Geo TV stated Rahat was on Monday arrested in Dubai over a defamation complaint by his former manager, saying that the singer was in Dubai for a musical collaboration. Rahat had fired his manager a few months ago following a dispute. After that, the duo had filed cases against each other.

Earlier this year, Rahat found himself at the centre of a controversy after a video of him allegedly slapping a person went viral on social media. In the purported video, Rahat was reportedly seen seen repeatedly hitting and slapping the man, whom he later identified as his protege Naveed Hasnain, with a slipper asking "Where is my bottle?"

Later, the singer, known for songs such as Mann ki Lagan and Jiya Dhadak Dhadak, issued a clarification through a series of videos on Instagram. He said the viral video was an "internal matter" between a master and his disciple.