Woman shares the 4 weird migraine hacks that helped her: Eating salty fries to drinking Coke

Sharing the post, she confessed that her tricks may sound weird and wrote, “If you’re a migraine sufferer, this is for you.” Here are the four hacks she recommends:

There are certain things you can do to help you feel better when a migraine attack happens, and the internet is filled with them. On June 18, Brittany Hockley Siegrist, an influencer, shared on Instagram all the weird hacks that have helped her power through a migraine episode.

A splitting headache is often blamed on a looming deadline, a skipped lunch, or a bad night's sleep. We take an over-the-counter painkiller , shrug it off, and carry on. But migraines are worse. They are accompanied by intense, throbbing pain, the result of chemical and hormonal reactions in the brain.

1. Put your feet in hot water The first hack Brittany suggests is putting your feet in hot water, as hot as you can tolerate. According to her, putting your feet in hot water helps dilate the blood vessels in your lower extremities. This draws excess blood and pressure away from the inflamed, throbbing blood vessels in your brain.

2. Eat salty fries Next, she suggests eating salty fries. Though this hack helped her, according to Dr Rahul Chawla, an AIIMS-trained neurologist, keeping salt under the tongue is of no use in treating migraines. In his words, “Salt has no direct physiological connection to migraine relief. This is an absolute myth.”

3. Electrolytes and carbs Brittany shared that vomiting or loss of appetite during a migraine attack depletes your body’s sodium. According to her, the high salt content replenishes essential electrolytes. Furthermore, skipping meals or having a blood-sugar crash is a major migraine trigger, making carbs and sugar an immediate energy rescue.

According to a report by Migraine Again, hydration plays a pivotal role in migraine management. Moreover, one can reduce their migraine burden by staying hydrated and preventing dehydration. As for carbs helping reduce migraine risk, low blood sugar can trigger and worsen migraine attacks.

4. Drink a Coke or coffee Lastly, Brittany suggested having caffeine, as it is a well-known vasoconstrictor. During a migraine attack, the blood vessels in your head dilate; caffeine narrows them back down, directly countering the throbbing pain. It’s actually an ingredient in some migraine medications.

According to Dr Chawla, caffeine is actually provided in acute migraine episodes in the form of medication because it constricts the blood vessels in the brain and enhances the effect of painkillers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.