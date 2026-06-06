Unexplained nausea and vomiting? Neurologist reveals warning signs when it may be a medical emergency

Nausea and vomiting are common and are usually linked to stomach-related issues, whether it is vomiting due to acidity, food poisoning or nausea triggered by motion sickness on hilly roads with hairpin bends. But when they happen repeatedly without any obvious or explainable cause, the problem may not be related to the gut. In some cases, the cause can actually be in the brain!



ALSO READ: Gastroenterologist shares 5 constipation warning signs that could signal a medical emergency: Abdominal pain to vomiting If you are vomiting and experiencing nausea without any apparent cause, chances are that the cause can be traced back to neurological health. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Why do vomiting and nausea happen when someone is silently suffering from a neurological condition? We asked a neurologist to unpack the physiological connection and explain when these seemingly simple symptoms, which are dismissed because they can be managed at home, may actually signal something serious or even become a medical emergency. Dr Manoj Khanal, Director - neurology at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, provided his insights and helped connect the dots between nausea, vomiting and brain health.

“Unexplained vomiting and nausea occurs due to overstimulation of the chemoreceptors trigger zone (CTZ) or the brain stem vomiting centre in the lower brain stem or medulla,” Dr Khanal said, sharing how when certain areas in brains are overstimulated because of any existing neurological condition, then body may show signs of nausea and vomiting, despite absence of digestive ailments.