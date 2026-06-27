Chef Kunal Kapur shares 'easiest way' to transform jamun into your favourite frozen treat with this creamy kulfi recipe

From smoothies to sherbets, jamun can be enjoyed in many ways, but this frozen dessert might just become your favourite. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur has shared his easiest recipe for creamy Jamun Kulfi, calling it the perfect way to savour the fruit this summer. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur shares simple recipe for jamun kulfi this summer. (Instagram/@chefkunal)

In an Instagram post shared on June 26, chef Kunal posted a video demonstrating his creamy Jamun Kulfi recipe. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "The easiest way to turn jamun season into your favourite frozen dessert, this creamy Jamun Kulfi is summer in every bite. The full recipe is pinned in the comments. Save it and try it before jamun season is over!" (Also read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's grilled chicken and vegetables with salsa verde is the healthy dinner you need; check out recipe )

Here's a step-by-step look at how to make this refreshing seasonal dessert at home: