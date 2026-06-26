Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar: Healthy, Low-Calorie Restaurant Style Gravy for Weight Loss

Rich tomato gravy, soft paneer cubes, and aromatic Indian spices come together deliciously in Chef Kunal Kapur's zero oil paneer lababdar recipe. This healthier version transforms a popular restaurant favourite into a wholesome meal by removing excess oil while keeping the creamy texture and bold flavours intact. Suitable for healthy dinner plans and weight management, the recipe proves that nutritious cooking can still deliver restaurant-style taste using simple kitchen ingredients. Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar (Freepik)

Zero oil paneer lababdar has become a popular choice among people looking for healthier versions of restaurant dishes. Instead of relying on butter, cream, and generous amounts of oil, this recipe uses slow-cooked tomatoes, onions, cashews, curd, and aromatic spices to create a naturally creamy gravy. As one of the lighter Kunal Kapur recipes, this healthy paneer recipe offers high-quality protein from paneer along with antioxidants from tomatoes, making it an excellent low-calorie gravy for weight loss dinner plans and balanced everyday meals.

Paneer is naturally rich in slow-digesting casein protein">slow-digesting casein protein, which helps support muscle maintenance while keeping hunger under control for longer periods. It also supplies calcium and phosphorus">calcium and phosphorus that contribute to healthy bones and teeth. Tomatoes provide lycopene">provide lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that supports heart health, while onions, garlic, ginger, and Indian spices contribute beneficial plant compounds that support digestion and immunity. Cooking with little or no oil helps reduce unnecessary calories and saturated fat without affecting the rich flavour of the dish.

Paneer Lababdar is believed to have originated in North Indian restaurant kitchens, where rich tomato gravies are paired with paneer and aromatic spices. Restaurant-style versions often include butter, cream, fried paneer, and several tablespoons of oil, making them significantly higher in calories. Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar uses blended tomatoes, cashews, curd, and careful cooking techniques to create a creamy texture naturally. The result is a lighter, protein-rich curry that pairs well with whole wheat roti or brown rice and fits comfortably into healthy dinner plans throughout the year, including lighter summer meals.