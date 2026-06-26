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    Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar: Healthy, Low-Calorie Restaurant Style Gravy for Weight Loss

    Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar is a healthy, low-calorie paneer gravy with rich flavours, balanced nutrition, and less fat.

    Published on: Jun 26, 2026 11:14 AM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Rich tomato gravy, soft paneer cubes, and aromatic Indian spices come together deliciously in Chef Kunal Kapur's zero oil paneer lababdar recipe. This healthier version transforms a popular restaurant favourite into a wholesome meal by removing excess oil while keeping the creamy texture and bold flavours intact. Suitable for healthy dinner plans and weight management, the recipe proves that nutritious cooking can still deliver restaurant-style taste using simple kitchen ingredients.

    Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar (Freepik)
    Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar (Freepik)

    Zero oil paneer lababdar has become a popular choice among people looking for healthier versions of restaurant dishes. Instead of relying on butter, cream, and generous amounts of oil, this recipe uses slow-cooked tomatoes, onions, cashews, curd, and aromatic spices to create a naturally creamy gravy. As one of the lighter Kunal Kapur recipes, this healthy paneer recipe offers high-quality protein from paneer along with antioxidants from tomatoes, making it an excellent low-calorie gravy for weight loss dinner plans and balanced everyday meals.

    Paneer is naturally rich in slow-digesting casein protein">slow-digesting casein protein, which helps support muscle maintenance while keeping hunger under control for longer periods. It also supplies calcium and phosphorus">calcium and phosphorus that contribute to healthy bones and teeth. Tomatoes provide lycopene">provide lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that supports heart health, while onions, garlic, ginger, and Indian spices contribute beneficial plant compounds that support digestion and immunity. Cooking with little or no oil helps reduce unnecessary calories and saturated fat without affecting the rich flavour of the dish.

    Paneer Lababdar is believed to have originated in North Indian restaurant kitchens, where rich tomato gravies are paired with paneer and aromatic spices. Restaurant-style versions often include butter, cream, fried paneer, and several tablespoons of oil, making them significantly higher in calories. Chef Kunal Kapur's Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar uses blended tomatoes, cashews, curd, and careful cooking techniques to create a creamy texture naturally. The result is a lighter, protein-rich curry that pairs well with whole wheat roti or brown rice and fits comfortably into healthy dinner plans throughout the year, including lighter summer meals.

    Restaurant Favourite vs Zero-Oil Version: What's Different?

    Feature

    Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar

    Restaurant-Style Paneer Lababdar

    Cooking Fat

    No added oil

    Butter, oil, and cream

    Calories

    Lower

    Higher

    Protein Content

    High

    Moderate

    Gravy Base

    Tomato, onion, curd, cashew

    Butter, cream, tomato

    Saturated Fat

    Lower

    Higher

    Weight-Loss Friendly

    Yes

    Less suitable

    Heart Health

    Better option

    Higher fat content

    Texture

    Creamy and smooth

    Rich and heavy

    Best Served With

    Whole wheat roti or brown rice

    Butter naan or kulcha

    Everyday Suitability

    Excellent

    Occasional meal

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 25 minutes

    Total Time: 40 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Difficulty: Easy

    Cuisine: North Indian

    Main Ingredient: Paneer

    Best Served With: Whole wheat roti, brown rice, or millet roti

    Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar Recipe

    Soft paneer, creamy tomato gravy, and aromatic spices create a nutritious zero-oil curry perfect for healthy family dinners and weight management.

    Ingredients

    • 250g paneer, cubed
    • 4 tomatoes, chopped
    • 2 onions, chopped
    • 10 cashews
    • ½ cup curd
    • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
    • 1 teaspoon Kashmiri red chilli powder
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
    • ½ teaspoon cumin powder
    • ½ teaspoon garam masala
    • Salt to taste
    • Fresh coriander leaves
    • Water as required

    Instructions

    1. Boil the tomatoes, onions, and cashews until soft.
    2. Blend the boiled mixture into a smooth puree.
    3. Heat a non-stick pan and cook the puree without adding oil.
    4. Add ginger-garlic paste and all the spices to the gravy.
    5. Stir continuously until the gravy thickens slightly.
    6. Whisk the curd and mix it into the gravy gradually.
    7. Add paneer cubes and simmer for 5–7 minutes.
    8. Sprinkle garam masala and garnish with fresh coriander.
    9. Serve hot with whole wheat roti or brown rice.

    Simple Ways to Make It Even Healthier

    1. Use low-fat paneer to reduce calories while maintaining protein.
    2. Replace cashews with soaked almonds for a lighter gravy.
    3. Add spinach puree to increase iron and fibre.
    4. Include green peas for extra protein and vitamins.
    5. Prepare fresh paneer at home to reduce sodium intake.
    6. Pair the curry with millet roti instead of naan.
    7. Avoid adding butter or fresh cream before serving.
    8. Use homemade curd for better probiotic benefits.
    9. Add freshly crushed black pepper for extra flavour.
    10. Serve with a fresh cucumber salad to increase fibre intake.

    Nutritional Value Per Serving

    Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar provides quality protein, calcium, and antioxidants while keeping calories lower than restaurant-style preparations. This healthier paneer curry combines balanced nutrition with reduced fat, making it suitable for regular healthy meals.

    Nutrient

    Approximate Amount

    Calories

    215 kcal

    Protein

    18 g

    Carbohydrates

    11 g

    Fat

    11 g

    Fibre

    3 g

    Calcium

    360 mg

    Iron

    1.8 mg

    Potassium

    520 mg

    Vitamin C

    18 mg

    Sodium

    320 mg

    FAQs

    Is Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar good for weight loss?

    Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar contains less fat and fewer calories than restaurant versions, making it suitable for balanced weight-loss meal plans.

    How does Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar stay creamy without oil?

    Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar uses tomatoes, onions, curd, and cashews to create a naturally smooth and creamy gravy.

    Can Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar be included in a high-protein diet?

    Chef Kunal Kapur Zero Oil Paneer Lababdar provides high-quality paneer protein that supports muscle maintenance and healthy eating goals.

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