Masor Tenga Recipe: Assamese Sour Fish Curry with Lemon for a Bohag Bihu Feast

A fish curry with a sharp lemon flavour and soft pieces of fish is one of the dishes many Assamese families look forward to during Bihu. Masor tenga is an Assamese sour fish curry made with fish, lemon, tomato, or elephant apple. The curry tastes tangy, fresh, and slightly spicy, making it perfect for festive meals during hot weather. Masor Tenga Recipe (Freepik)

Masor tenga has been cooked in Assam for many years and is closely connected with Assamese home cooking. Rivers and ponds in Assam provide fresh fish, so fish dishes became an important part of everyday meals. Sour ingredients like lemon, tomatoes, outenga, or thekera were added to make the curry lighter and fresher.

Fish used in masor tenga usually include rohu, catla, or river fish. Fish provides protein and omega-3 fats, while lemon and tomato add vitamin C. Mustard oil, green chilli, and coriander give extra flavour without making the curry too heavy. The result is a tangy fish curry that feels fresh and easy to enjoy during summer.

During Bohag Bihu, masor tenga is often served with rice as part of a larger festive meal. Bohag Bihu celebrates the Assamese New Year and the harvest season. Seasonal ingredients, simple spices, and fresh fish are often chosen for Bihu dishes, which is why Assamese fish curry remains a favourite during the festival.

Assamese Masor Tenga with Lemon and Tomato For Bohag Bihu Masor tenga tastes tangy, light, and mildly spicy with soft fish pieces and a thin curry. Lemon and tomato give a fresh sour flavour, while mustard oil adds a sharp Assamese taste. Served with steamed rice, this fish curry feels especially refreshing and easy to enjoy during summer.