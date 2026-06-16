How to Make Jamun Smoothie At Home: A Refreshing Summer Drink Recipe For Weight Loss With Amazing Health Benefits

Good food should look appealing, don’t you think so? A glass of tangy jamun smoothie can be a summer special post-workout ritual to revitalise your body, lift your mood, and wipe out the fatigue after an intense session. Jamun smoothie is a refreshing summer drink made with Indian black plums, a bit of honey, yoghurt and spiced seasonings. The beautiful purple colour is not just a treat to the eyes; it also comes with certain health benefits. Even if you are diabetic, you can have a glass of this smoothie without worrying about the sugar content. Jamun Smoothie (Adobe Stock)

The benefits of jamun fruit are countless. Kala jamun, with its low glycemic index, helps in slow sugar absorption and works for better insulin sensitivity. When mixed with low-fat yoghurt and a little bit of roasted cumin, this satisfying drink can control your sudden blood sugar spikes. No extra calories, no difficult process and you have your jamun smoothie ready in minutes.

Studies show that jamun has a higher amount of potassium as well as antioxidants. Hence, it can control your blood pressure. Following the addition of fresh mint leaves also makes your heart health better. Jamun is loaded with different minerals, including sodium, calcium, and magnesium, that help in taking care of overall health. Also, the polyphenols you find in these fruits support the central nervous system while protecting brain health. When it comes to weight loss, black jamun is a low-calorie fruit that improves digestion, eases bowel movement and supports weight management as well.

Difference Between Kala Jamun Smoothie and Regular Mango Smoothie The jamun smoothie suits summer snacking as jamun adds tang, yoghurt adds creaminess, and sabja seeds bring a refreshing, fibre-rich finish for every serving at home with ease.

Feature Kala Jamun Smoothie Regular Mango Smoothie Main fruit Jamun, also known as black plum or Indian blackberry Mango, usually ripe and sweet Colour and look Deep purple, glossy and unique Yellow or orange, bright and tropical Taste profile Sweet, tangy, slightly earthy and refreshing Sweet, rich, pulpy and mellow Texture Smooth, creamy and slightly light when blended with yoghurt Thicker, richer and heavier due to mango pulp Sweetness level Mild to medium; honey can balance jamun’s tartness Naturally sweeter because ripe mango has higher sweetness Best season Summer and monsoon season when jamun is fresh Summer season when mangoes are abundant Healthy add-ons Sabja seeds, mint leaves, low-fat yoghurt and chilled fruit Chia seeds, oats, nuts or Greek yoghurt Dessert feel Light, cooling and tangy Rich, filling and dessert-like Ideal for You can choose it when a fruity, cooling and slightly tangy drink is preferred You can choose it when a sweet, creamy and tropical drink is preferred

Quick recipe overview Prep time: 5 minutes

Blend time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 0 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2 portions

Calories: About 200–210 calories per serving, depending on yoghurt, honey and sabja seeds

Main nutrition: Contains carbohydrates, protein, calcium, potassium, vitamin C, fibre and healthy plant compounds from jamun

Difficulty: Easy Ingredients needed for Kala Jamun Smoothie Jamun: 1 cup, seeds removed, plus a few extra jamuns for garnishing

yoghurt: 1 cup, plain and chilled

Ice cubes: 6–8 pieces

Honey: 2 tablespoons, or sugar as preferred

Sabja seeds: 1–2 tablespoons, soaked, optional

Mint leaves: 4–6 fresh leaves, plus extra for garnish if desired Step-by-step recipe guide Wash the jamuns properly and remove the seeds before blending. A few whole or sliced jamuns can be kept aside for garnishing.

Add the seedless jamun, yoghurt and honey to a blender.

Blend the mixture for about 1 minute, or until the fruit and yoghurt become smooth and creamy.

Add the ice cubes and blend again until the smoothie becomes chilled and slightly frothy.

Ice cubes can be skipped when the smoothie should not be too cold. Refrigerated jamun can be used instead.

Place a few jamuns at the bottom of each serving glass for a colourful fruit layer.

Pour the Kala Jamun Smoothie into the glasses.

Add soaked sabja seeds on top for extra texture and cooling effect.

Garnish with mint leaves and extra jamun.

Serve immediately while the smoothie is cold, fresh and creamy. 5 Healthy Tips To Make Kala Jamun Smoothie Better For You 1. Use unsweetened yoghurt: Unsweetened yoghurt helps you control the final sweetness of the smoothie. Greek yoghurt can be another addition for more protein and calcium.

2. Reduce honey or sugar: Jamun has a naturally tangy taste. You can add 1 tablespoon of honey and add more only when needed.

3. Add soaked sabja seeds: Soaked sabja seeds make the smoothie more filling and add fibre and help create a cooling summer drink.

4. Use chilled fruit instead of too much ice: Use chilled jamun for this smoothie to keep it cold without watering down the flavour. Make sure that you don’t end up adding too much ice which makes the drink thin. Refrigerated yoghurt and chilled jamun give the best creamy texture.

5. Add mint for freshness: Mint leaves brighten the flavour. It can also reduce the heaviness of yoghurt. You can either crush some mint leaves into the drink or you can just add them for garnishing.

Nutrients in Kala Jamun Smoothie With this jamun smoothie, you get a dose of protein and minerals without extra calories.Approximate values are given per serving when the recipe makes 2 portions and includes yoghurt, honey and about 1 tablespoon soaked sabja seeds.

Nutrient Approximate amount per serving Calories 205 kcal Carbohydrates 34 g Natural and added sugars 27 g Protein 5.5 g Total fat 5.2 g Saturated fat 2.5 g Fibre 4 g Calcium 240 mg Potassium 260 mg Phosphorus 125 mg Magnesium 45 mg Sodium 60 mg Iron 1.4 mg Zinc 0.7 mg Manganese 0.25 mg Vitamin C 9 mg Vitamin B12 0.45 mcg Riboflavin, Vitamin B2 0.18 mg Vitamin A 40 mcg Folate, Vitamin B9 12 mcg Water content High, due to jamun, yoghurt and ice



Kala jamun smoothie gives you a quick purple dessert drink with fruit, yoghurt, natural sweetness and cooling texture. You can prepare it in 10 minutes, serve it chilled, and adjust the sweetness easily.

FAQs 1. Can kala jamun smoothie be made without yoghurt?

Yes, replace yoghurt with almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk. Texture becomes lighter, but jamun flavor remains refreshing, tangy, and naturally vibrant.

2. Is it okay if jamun seeds are accidentally blended?

Small accidental traces are generally harmless but may cause slight bitterness. Always remove seeds carefully to preserve smooth texture, taste balance, and drink quality.

3. How long can kala jamun smoothie be stored?

It should be consumed fresh, but can stay refrigerated for 2-3 hours. Stir well before serving, as natural separation and colour changes may occur.