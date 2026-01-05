Play Ancient China for free, Total War: Three Kingdoms is available now on Epic Games

Epic Games Store has made the strategy title Total War: Three Kingdoms available for free for a limited period. Players can claim the game at no cost until January 8 at 9:30 PM. Once added to the library, the game remains accessible even after the offer ends. Epic Games Store is offering the Total War: Three Kingdoms game for free until January 8.

Total War: Three Kingdoms comes from Creative Assembly and forms part of the long-running Total War series. The title places players in ancient China and blends turn-based planning with real-time battles. Under normal pricing, the base version of the game sells for Rs. 3,599, which makes the current offer significant for strategy game players.

The game focuses on large-scale conflicts and state management. Players control armies on the battlefield while also handling diplomacy, resources, and expansion on a campaign map. The structure allows both solo play and online multiplayer sessions with friends. However, the Epic Games Store version does not currently support cross-play with the Steam version. The developer has confirmed work on adding this feature in the future.

Setting and Playable Characters

The game takes place in China during 190 CE, a period linked to the events described in the historical text Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Players can choose from 12 warlords, each with distinct goals and methods of rule. These leaders differ in how they manage armies, alliances, and territories, which affects the course of the campaign.

In addition to the main warlords, the game includes supporting heroes. Players can assign these characters roles, such as army leaders or provincial administrators. Their abilities influence military strength and regional control, adding depth to long-term planning.

Players can invite friends to multiplayer matches after claiming the free copy. Progression depends on decisions made during both battles and turn-based phases. Choices related to diplomacy, recruitment, and governance shape the outcome of each campaign.

How to claim the game

To get Total War: Three Kingdoms for free, users need an Epic Games account. Those without one can register on the Epic Games website. After signing in, download and install the Epic Games Launcher on a PC.

Open the launcher and go to the “Discover” section. Scroll to the free games area, where Total War: Three Kingdoms appears alongside another free title, Wildgate. Click on the game, select “Get,” and complete the checkout process with a zero-cost order. The game will then appear in the user’s library, ready for download and play.