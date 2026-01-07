Samsung introduces Galaxy Book 6 series with Intel Core Ultra series 3 processors

Samsung Electronics has announced a new range of Windows laptops at CES 2026, expanding its Galaxy Book lineup with updated hardware and built-in AI features. The Galaxy Book 6 series includes three models: Galaxy Book6 Ultra, Galaxy Book6 Pro, and Galaxy Book 6. Each device is powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. Samsung has introduced new Galaxy Book 6 laptops with on-device AI at CES 2026.

Samsung has not changed the overall design approach this year. Instead, the company has focused on improving speed, battery performance, screen quality, and local AI processing while keeping the Galaxy Book format familiar.

Also read: Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus with 200MP camera launched in India - All details

Core Ultra Series 3 and On-Device AI

All Galaxy Book 6 models are powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chips. These processors offer higher CPU output and include a stronger neural processing unit designed for AI tasks that run directly on the device. Samsung says this setup supports functions such as image editing, translation, search, and note summaries without depending on cloud services. Some configurations deliver up to 50 trillion operations per second through the NPU.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra leads the series and targets users who need more computing power. It supports optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 or 5070 Laptop GPUs. Samsung has also updated the cooling system with larger vapour chambers and adjusted airflow to manage heat during long work sessions. The company highlights longer battery use and fast charging to support daily work schedules.

Also read: 4 Smart home upgrades you can get for less than $50, here’s how

Screen and audio updates appear across the higher-end models. The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra and Pro feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with adaptive refresh rates from 30Hz to 120Hz. Samsung has incorporated touch input and enhanced anti-reflective layers to improve visibility. The Ultra model includes a six-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, while the Pro models adjust speaker placement to improve call and media sound.

Design changes remain limited. Samsung has reduced the thickness by reorganising internal parts and using slimmer fans and revised hinges. The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra measures slightly over 15mm in thickness, while the 16-inch Galaxy Book 6 Pro comes in under 12mm. Key visual elements such as the centred logo, keyboard layout, and haptic touchpad stay the same.

Also read: From AI robots to smart locks: 7 Futuristic gadgets at CES 2026 you can actually buy in 2026

Samsung is also expanding Galaxy AI features across the lineup. Tools like AI Select, background removal, natural language search, and Note Assist come preloaded. When paired with other Galaxy devices, users can access features such as Multi Control, Storage Share, and Second Screen.

Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Book 6 series in select markets from late January 2026. An Enterprise Edition will follow in April.