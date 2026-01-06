Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus with 200MP camera launched in India - All details

Realme unveiled its latest smartphone series in India with the launch of two new mid-range smartphones, the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G in India, on Tuesday. The latest devices come in Master Gold and Master Grey, along with India-exclusive Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple colour options. Let’s take a closer look at their specifications, features, price and more. Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus launched in India.

Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G: Price in India and Availability

The Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB and 256GB model is priced at Rs. 41,999, and the 12GB and 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. The device will go on sale from January 9 through Flipkart, Realme’s official website, and offline stores.

Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, followed by Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model, and Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Also read: 5 cool gadgets to make your everyday life easier in 2026

Realme 16 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features

The Realme 16 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch 1.5K 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display with up to 6500nit of peak brightness support. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with pairs with Rocket LPDDR5X RAM.

For photography, the device includes a 200 MP main rear camera paired with a 50 MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultrawide camera supported by AI Edit Genie 2.0. It also has a 50 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. The Realme 16 Pro Plus houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, which claims to give up to 10.7 hours of gaming and 22 hours of YouTube playback. It runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. Realme will offer three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches. The device is rated IP66/68/69/69K for water and dust resistance.

Also read: Samsung showcases 130-inch TV, gaming monitors, AI home appliances and more at CES 2026

Realme 16 Pro 5G specifications

Realme 16 Pro features a slightly smaller 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits and a 120 Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the Realme 16 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset, paired with an Arm Mali G615 GPU. It also comes with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. For photography, the Realme 16 Pro includes a 200MP primary rear camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 50MP camera for selfies and video calling.