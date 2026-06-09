How good or bad are the monsoon rains so far? | Number Theory
India’s total rainfall is less than usual from June 1 to June 8, the latest period for which IMD has published gridded rainfall data.
June 1 to September 30 is India’s official monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the arrival of monsoon weather system in Kerala on June 4, three days behind schedule. According to the IMD’s announcement on June 8, the monsoon has traveled quite fast and arrived as far as Solapur in Maharashtra so far. Does this mean the monsoon is off to a good start? It is best to exercise caution before jumping to such a conclusion.
How good or bad are the monsoon rains so far?
- 12% deficit in rain at national level after the first weekIndia’s total rainfall is less than usual from June 1 to June 8, the latest period for which IMD has published gridded rainfall data used in this analysis. India has received 24.7 mm rain, 11.9% less than the 1971-2020 average that IMD considers as the Long Period Average (LPA) for tracking rain’s performance. All eight days except one so far have received deficit rains.
- Not all states where monsoon has arrived have rain deficitTo be sure, not all rain starting June 1 is monsoon rain. For example, although northwestern states received rain in the past week, IMD on June 8 said that the monsoon’s curved progress line – it covers the Indian landmass from both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal – has reached Solapur in Maharashtra from the west and North Lakhimpur in Assam from the east. To avoid a mix-up between monsoon and non-monsoon rain, it makes sense to track rainfall performance in states where IMD has announced the monsoon’s arrival. Kerala and Karnataka, where monsoon has arrived as per IMD, have a surplus. So far, so good.
- In Maharashtra, the government and IMD have a different take on monsoon’s progressThe IMD announced the arrival of monsoon up to Solapur in Maharashtra on June 8. Until June 7, the monsoon had not hit most parts of the state according to the IMD. IMD’s announcement, however, seems to be at odds with what the Maharashtra government is telling its farmers. On June 7, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advised farmers not to hurry into sowing their crops enthused by the initial rains, as the monsoon is expected to remain stalled. What explains this dissonance between the IMD and Maharashtra government’s take on the monsoon?
- The agency may have discounted the monsoon obstructing weather patternThe science of this is as follows. Moisture laden air must rise upwards (beyond 1.5 km altitude or 850 millibar pressure), form clouds, cool down and then condense to produce rain. But the first step of this – moisture laden air rising – cannot happen if dry wind flowing from the north-west is preventing this. Dry air from the northwest, as can be seen in winds at around 3 km altitude (or at 700 millibar pressure) combined with low relative humidity in the first two maps, is obstructing monsoon rain cloud formation beyond the south-western peninsula.
- Inference...So, scientists think IMD has been hasty in declaring monsoon onset over Maharashtra. “Air in the lower levels of the atmosphere is arriving from northern Africa and is not a part of the monsoon flow, which arrives from the Indian Ocean. Relying only on pre-monsoon thunderstorms, without checking whether monsoon winds have truly arrived, can be misleading,” said Akshay Deoras, research scientist National Centre for Atmospheric Science & Department of Meteorology at the University of Reading. “This can invite sowing failures, especially given that an intrusion of dry air is likely to interrupt the monsoon’s progression over the next ten days, with temperatures in states such as Maharashtra remaining high,” he added.
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