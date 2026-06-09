How good or bad are the monsoon rains so far? | Number Theory

In Maharashtra, the government and IMD have a different take on monsoon’s progress

The IMD announced the arrival of monsoon up to Solapur in Maharashtra on June 8. Until June 7, the monsoon had not hit most parts of the state according to the IMD. IMD’s announcement, however, seems to be at odds with what the Maharashtra government is telling its farmers. On June 7, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advised farmers not to hurry into sowing their crops enthused by the initial rains, as the monsoon is expected to remain stalled. What explains this dissonance between the IMD and Maharashtra government’s take on the monsoon?