The long arm of El Nino that suppresses monsoon rains — I | Number Theory

El Nino appears to suppress this temperature difference

This can be seen in the fact that the detrended gradient (the gradient with any linear trends removed) shows a negative correlation with the index that tracks El Nino: the Oceanic Nino Index (ONI). El Nino conditions are said to be in place when the ONI is positive with values of 0.5 or higher. Negative ONI values of similar magnitude signify La Nina conditions, El Nino’s meteorological counterpart, characterised by a cyclical cooling of the central-eastern equatorial Pacific. Almost all gradient values are negative in El Nino conditions and positive in La Nina ones. To be sure, the chart tracks Pacific status in the following winter because El Nino/La Nina is typically still developing in June-September. To be sure, we might now be in a period where monsoon will also face structural rather than cyclical headwinds because of a long-term decline in the gradient, as the Western Indian Ocean experiences warming. This is a finding published in a June 2015 paper in Nature Communications by Roxy Mathew Koll and others.