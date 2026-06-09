Why Delhi's water crisis keeps returning to the same chokepoint

A depleted Yamuna, close to a record low, has pushed two of the capital’s largest treatment plants to reduce capacity, and led to scarcity of water supply to parts of north, central and west Delhi this summer. Water levels in Yamuna drop during peak summer months. (HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)

Levels at the Wazirabad pond—the reservoir serving the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants—dropped to 668.6 feet (above sea level) last week, about five feet below the 674.5-feet operational threshold.

The latest shortfall is the result of the summer heat, but Delhi has for long reeled under a chronic mismatch between the city’s water supply infrastructure and its burgeoning demand.

How Delhi sources its water The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) operates nine water treatment plants that draw raw water from three sources: the Yamuna, supplied through Haryana; the Ganga through Uttar Pradesh via the Upper Ganga Canal; and the Bhakra Nangal system through Punjab.

Approximately 40% of the city’s raw water is from the Yamuna via Haryana.

The Yamuna enters Delhi at Wazirabad barrage, where the pondage serves as the holding reservoir from which raw water is driven to the Wazirabad and Chandrawal WTPs. A fall in river level at this point directly constrains supply to both the plants.

Plants drawing water from the Ganga canal system—Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi—are operating as usual.