Candace Owens' birthday takes sour turn as Erika Kirk launches attack over Charlie Kirk claims; Laura Loomer joins in

Conservative podcaster Candace Owens is celebrating her birthday today but has been facing attacks from Erika Kirk, Turning Point USA CEO, and far-right influencer Laura Loomer, over Charlie Kirk claims. Candace Owens seen with husband George Farmer. (X/@RealCandaceO)

Erika, appearing on Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA podcast, slammed Owens for apparently claiming that she'd killed her husband. Charlie was shot while attending an event at the Utah Valley University, in September 2025. Tyler Robinson, a Utah native, is being tried for murder in the matter. However, Owens has had a lot of conspiracy theories in the wake of Charlie's assassination, and some of them had cast doubt on Erika, though the podcaster did not go the distance as to directly accuse the widow of murder.

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Even as Erika slammed Owens on the show, the podcaster decided to share her thoughts on X. “Very uncomfortable to watch. Painful prompter read. A speech CLEARLY written by someone else. Objectively terrible so they will now pay for people to tell us otherwise,” she wrote.

Speaking about Erika's accusation against Owens, the latter added “Also, of everything I’ve said about Erika she chooses to respond to something I never said. They always lie.”

However, Owens' claims drew the ire of TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet who shared a screenshot of an alleged conversation Owens had with a TPUSA member. “Funny, you said exactly that to my former employee Aubrey. Yes, Aubrey took a screen grab of your chats and bragged about it to her friends,” he wrote.