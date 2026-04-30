Erika Kirk podcast appearance slammed for 'black clothes': 'Dressed like Tyler Robinson'

“I went to the White House Correspondents Dinner for one reason. Too many journalists have done everything they can to dehumanize me for months, and I wanted to look them in the eye,” Erika said on X, while sharing the video with her thoughts.

Erika, who took over as CEO, after husband Charlie was killed in September 2025, at the Utah Valley University, wore an all-black ensemble. She chose to wear a black cap as well in the video where she spoke about being ‘dehumanized’ for months. However, the message seems to have missed her target audience as many jumped to comment on her choice of attire.

Erika Kirk, the Turning Point USA CEO, apparently cannot catch a break. Her latest appearance on Charlie Kirk 's Turning Point USA podcast is now being criticized for her choice of clothes.

Notably, this is not the first time Erika's choice of clothes have come under scrutiny. In fact, in the months following Charlie's assassination, much was made of her outfits. The Washington Post even put out an article titled ‘Erika Kirk is walking a fine line in a glittering pantsuit’. The article noted “Her recent outfits are making a statement: Take her seriously, but don’t take her for a career woman.”

Meanwhile, a publication called Glam even put out a list of Erika Kirk outfits that were ‘total flops’.

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One person even pointed to the constant attacks on Erika on X and said “So Erika Kirk can't: Smile, laugh, wear a dress, wear a shirt and a hat, she can't go outside or stay inside, she can't take pictures with people, she can't look at a camera, she can't cry. This is the level of evil Erika is dealing with, which is why I am on her side.” However, most of the other people were too busy criticizing the widow again.

Erika Kirk's black outfit draws flak online One person commenting on Erika Kirk's appearance wrote “Now, she wants to dress a boss-babe assassin!.” Another added “Erika Kirk decided to dress in a combo British Blackshirt/Fidel Castro outfit today.”

Yet another compared her outfit to Sarah Connor's from the Terminator movies. “She chose to put herself out there and she showed the world who she really is. “Mrs. Erika Kirk” on the banner is so lame too,” the person added.

Many wondered why she had chosen to go with an all-black outfit. There were also claims that Erika's choice of clothes made her look like a sniper – an unfortunate comparison, given that her husband was killed by one. A person asked Grok “why is Erika Kirk dressed like a sniper?”. Others, distastefully, compared Erika's outfit to what Tyler Robinson was seen wearing when authorities were trying to apprehend him for Charlie Kirk's shooting.

"Why did Erika Kirk come dressed like "Tyler Robinson" today to speak about Assassins?," one asked, sharing photos of Erika and Robinson side by side.