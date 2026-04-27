Charlie Kirk's old assassination tweet surfaces as Cole Allen's manifesto revealed; Erika Kirk breaks down

The aftermath of the shocking shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) continues to unravel as Charlie Kirk's old tweet resurfaces, referencing “assassination culture” alongside the suspect, Cole Allen's manifesto. The WHCD shooting has reignited discussions on 'assassination culture' as Charlie Kirk's old tweet resurfaces amid Cole Allen's manifesto. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Erika Kirk, the widow of Chrlie Kirk, who was present at the event, was seen in distress after the shooting scare, saying, “I just want to go home,” as chaos unfolded at the Washington Hilton.

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Old tweet from Charlie Kirk references rise in “assassination culture” As details of the incident and the suspect began emerging, social media users resurfaced a one-year-old post from Charlie Kirk in which he warned about a growing “assassination culture.” In the post, Kirk cited polling claims suggesting a segment of liberals viewed violence against figures like Trump and Elon Musk as “justified.”

Kirk wrote the tweet in reference to the assassination of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare by Luigi Mangione. He wrote, “In California, activists are naming ballot measures after Luigi Mangione.”

The WHCD shooting suspect, Cole Allen, is also a resident of California, where he worked as a teacher and attended college. He was a member of "The Wide Awakes" and is thought to have been present in a "No Kings" demonstration in California.

Kirk further blamed the left in the tweet and wrote, “The left is being whipped into a violent frenzy. Any setback, whether losing an election or losing a court case, justifies a maximally violent response.”

He called the left-wingers a “ticking time bomb” and wrote, “This is the natural outgrowth of left-wing protest culture tolerating violence and mayhem for years on end. The cowardice of local prosecutors and school officials have turned the left into a ticking time bomb.”