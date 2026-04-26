WH shooting: Trump slams ‘ridiculous’ ballroom lawsuit by woman walking her dog: Who is Alison K. Hoagland?

President Donald Trump expressed his anger towards a woman, asserting that the incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner would not have occurred had his cherished ballroom project been completed. President Trump vented frustrations on social media regarding a lawsuit against his White House ballroom project, linking it to recent security concerns (AFP)

Trump vented his frustrations on Truth Social, commending the Secret Service and law enforcement for their prompt response in safeguarding him and the First Lady during the gunfire incident. "This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House," the POTUS said. “It cannot be built fast enough!”

Trump clarified that the ballroom would incorporate "every highest level security feature there is," yet a “ridiculous” lawsuit was filed against the project by a woman who was walking her dog. Trump stated that the lawsuit, which “has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately.”

“Nothing should be allowed to interfere with with (sic) its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!!” he continued.

Earlier this month, Trump asserted that no future president would be secure at the White House without the ballroom. He further stated that a judge “is attempting to prevent future Presidents and World Leaders from having a safe and secure large scale Meeting Place, or Ballroom.”

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