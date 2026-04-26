Cole Tomas Allen family reveals his plans to ‘fix the world’, affiliation to ‘The Wide Awakes’ group

The family of White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect have disclosed his previous radical remarks and his intentions to 'fix' the world as his manifesto comes to light. The suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, had a history of radical remarks and intentions to 'fix' the world.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, an educator from Torrance, California, was seen trying to rush past a security checkpoint while carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives on Saturday evening.

He engaged in a gunfight with Secret Service agents before they subdued him and took him into custody. One agent was hit in his bulletproof vest and is expected to make a full recovery.

Evidence discovered on Allen's electronic devices and from his writings suggests that he aimed to target members of the administration present at the dinner.

Family members informed law enforcement that Allen had shared some of his unsettling writings with them before the White House dinner attack, which led one of them to notify the police. However, the writings did not explicitly reference the dinner on Saturday.

Also Read: ‘If I was an Iranian agent...’: Cole Tomas Allen's chilling words on ‘Ma Deuce’ before WH shooting

Cole Tomas Allen wants ‘competent leadership’ for US Another relative revealed to investigators that Allen had made extremist remarks and often spoke of plans to take action to fix issues in today's world.

“Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance. I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat,” he wrote in the manifesto about Washington Hilton hotel.

“The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before.

Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.”

Cole Tomas Allen's affiliation to ‘The Wide Awakes’ group The family also noted that Allen frequently visited a shooting range to practice with his firearms. A senior US official disclosed to CBS News that the alleged gunman was affiliated with a group known as The Wide Awakes and had participated in a No Kings protest in California.

Authorities also discovered anti-Trump and anti-Christian sentiments on his social media profiles, NY Post reported.

Officials verified that Allen purchased two handguns and a shotgun from Cap Tactical Firearms, storing them at his parents' residence. According to the official, he frequently practiced at a shooting range.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro stated that the suspect is facing preliminary charges related to firearm use and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, but additional charges will be filed as more information emerges in this evolving situation.

Pirro mentioned that the suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in federal district court.