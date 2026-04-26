‘If I was an Iranian agent...’: Cole Tomas Allen's chilling words on ‘Ma Deuce’ before WH shooting

US President Donald Trump on Saturday stated that a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner would not dissuade him from pursuing the Iran war, despite his belief that the event was probably not connected to the ongoing conflict. Shooter Cole Tomas Allen, who had weapons, sent an anti-Trump manifesto prior to the event to his family, criticizing security measures at the venue. (via REUTERS)

“It’s not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it, I really don’t think so, based on what we know,” Trump stated in a press conference at the White House after the tragic security incident.

Trump earlier stated, however, that “you never know” if it might be connected to the Iran war, and mentioned that investigators were examining the motive of the shooter, whom he referred to as a “lone wolf.”

The man suspected of the shooting has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press.

Trump mentioned that the suspect was in possession of several weapons before being apprehended by the Secret Service.

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen makes bombshell admission on his ‘target’: He was trying to carry out ‘national tragedy’

Suspect Cole Allen's manifesto reveals chilling details Meanwhile, authorities have revealed that Cole Allen dispatched an anti-Trump manifesto to his family approximately 10 minutes before initiating gunfire at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night. In the document, he referred to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin”, disclosing his intent to assassinate officials from the Trump administration, as reported by The Post.

“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial,” Allen stated in the manifesto, which a relative offered to police, a US official told The Post.

“I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.”

Iranian operatives may have brought even greater destructive capabilities: Allen says in manifesto Allen ridiculed the "insane" absence of security at the Washington Hilton, asserting that Iranian operatives could have introduced even more destructive weaponry and that "no one would have noticed s**t."

“Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance.

I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat,” he wrote.

“The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before.

Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again.”

“Like, if I was an Iranian agent, instead of an American citizen, I could have brought a damn Ma Deuce in here and no one would have noticed s8it. Actually insane.”

The M2 Browning, endearingly referred to as "Ma Deuce" by the soldiers who have operated it, holds the distinction of being the longest-serving weapon in the history of the U.S. military.

Authorities have verified that Allen purchased two handguns and a shotgun from Cap Tactical Firearms, which he kept at his parents' residence. According to the official, he frequently practiced at a shooting range.

He was affiliated with a group known as "The Wide Awakes" and is thought to have participated in a "No Kings" protest in California, where he was a college student and employed as an educator.