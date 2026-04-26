Cole Tomas Allen social media: LinkedIn account of WHCD shooting suspect surfaces

Screenshots of Allen’s LinkedIn account shows he pursued Mechanical Engineering at Caltech and Masters in Computer Science at Dominguez Hills Research Fellowship at NASA.

Shortly after Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after what sounded like gunshots broke out, the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, according to reports. Now, screenshots of Allen’s LinkedIn profile has surfaced on X.

Another screenshot circulating on X shows that C2 Education honored him as their “Teacher of the Month” for the Torrance location in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Trump has taken to Truth Social to share photos of Allen being pinned to the ground after being apprehended.

Trump said in another Truth Social post that the shooter has been apprehended.

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“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again,” wrote Trump.

The White House shooting A video shows Trump in the middle of a conversation at the Washington Hilton when he was interrupted by a commotion at the White House table. Loud bangs can be heard in the background. Several Secret Service members then escorted Trump away from the venue as they called out “stay down, stay down”.

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Stephen Miller, Trump’s top adviser, was also seen being escorted from the crowd and out of the venue. Senior administration officials like Pete Hegseth were also escorted out by their security details. FBI Director Kash Patel was evacuated from the room after about five gunshots were heard, according to the BBC.

Several attendees were seen crouching down during the chaos, but remained inside after the president was evacuated.