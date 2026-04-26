Kash Patel's GF gives verdict on Cole Allen's manifesto as FBI boss faces firing calls after WHCD shooting

Cole Tomas Allen, the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect, did not have FBI Director Kash Patel on his target list, it was revealed on Sunday. The New York Post published a manifesto the 31-year-old California native sent to his relatives minutes before opening fire at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night. FBI Director Kash Patel is seen on his phone as top U.S. leaders were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents (AP)

Thhe report revealed that Allen called himself the ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’, further revealing his motive behind the attack in the manifesto.

“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial,” Allen wrote in the document. “I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.”

Read More: Cole Tomas Allen makes bombshell admission on his ‘target’: He was trying to carry out ‘national tragedy

Cole Tomas Allen's target list The manifesto further stated that Allen had a target list. “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” he wrote in an apparent reference to President Donald Trump.

However, Kash Patel was not on his target. “Administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest," he wrote.

“In order to minimize casualties, I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs (less penetration through walls). I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

‘Why Kash Patel was not…’ Several social media users raised the same question - ‘Why was Kash Patel not on the list?’

“Why did the “Cole Allen Manifesto” leave Kash Patel off the list 😭He’s been through too much it’s only a matter of time before he’s out,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Was there yet another total security failure by Kash Patel and his FBI and/or the Secret Service?” another one asked.

While neither Kash Patel nor the agency have commented on the manifesto yet, a report on Sunday detailed firing calls against the FBI boss.

Read More: Cole Tomas Allen: Former student of ‘Teacher of the Month’ describes him in 3 words after ‘bizarre’ WH dinner shooting

Kash Patel could be fired: Report Politico reported that Patel could be the next senior official to exit Trump's cabinet. The publication stated that questions about the FBI Director's future have grown within White House circles. This comes after Trump let go of US Navy Secretary, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, and former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem in the last few weeks.

"It's only a matter of time," a White House official told Politico about Patel's firing.

Kash Patel's girlfriend reacts Meanwhile, Patel's girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, reacted to the ‘media narrative’ around the shooting and Patel's future.

“We can all disagree - peacefully. We can argue all day, but the lies are now so unfounded and so fabricated that they serve the same purpose of inciting violence. The unhinged portion of the media's contribution to this narrative and clear departure from verifying truth is as damaging and threatening as the violent leftist rhetoric that typically refuses to be reasoned with. Grateful for law enforcement and their work to keep us safe last night,” she tweeted.