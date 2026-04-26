Cole Tomas Allen: Former student of ‘Teacher of the Month’ describes him in 3 words after ‘bizarre’ WH dinner shooting

The Caltech graduate had recently been awarded ‘Teacher of The Month’. Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and knives, and he was attending the event at the Washington Hilton where the dinner was taking place.

"It's bizarre," the former student stated as 31-year-old Allen discharged his weapon outside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

A former student of Cole Tomas Allen , the suspect in the White House shooting, remarked that he appeared to be an “completely average guy” who exhibited no signs of being capable of such actions.

Cole Tomas Allen's former classmate express shock Meanwhile, a former classmate expressed disbelief at Allen's capability to commit such an act. George Daghlian, who participated in the Caltech Christian Fellowship club alongside Allen, conveyed his shock to the Wall Street Journal.

Allen obtained a master’s degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Allen served as an educator at C2 Education, a private tutoring and test preparation organization, where he received the title of teacher of the month in December 2024, as stated in a LinkedIn post.

Speaking to NBC News, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Allen stated to the police that he was pursuing “administration officials” but likely was not aiming at any specific individual and was acting alone.

Also Read: Cole Tomas Allen makes bombshell admission on his ‘target’: He was trying to carry out ‘national tragedy’

Trump gives update on injured Secret Service agent President Donald Trump has verified that a Secret Service agent sustained injuries during the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In the aftermath of the gunfire at the annual press gathering in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 25, Trump, 79, addressed the media in a press conference regarding the identity of the suspected shooter and confirmed that one individual was hurt.

“One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing, obviously, a very good, bulletproof vest,” Trump said in a press conference. “He was shot from a very close distance with a very powerful gun.”