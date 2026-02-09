HT City Unwind 2026: Lucky Ali makes Delhi his 'sanam' at the soulful ‘Safarnama’ of Unwind at JLN Stadium

Day 2 (February 8) of the fifth edition of Autotope presents HT City Unwind The Ultimate Food and Music Carnival unfolded at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with an atmosphere that was tender, reflective and deeply emotional. Presented with Prestige, co-presented by Krasa and co-powered by Zappfresh.com and Prestige, the festival saw Lucky Ali take over the main stage, turning the vast grounds into an intimate sing-along space.

Opening with Anjaani Raahon Mein , Lucky Ali immediately drew the audience in. Tracks like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum , Safarnama , Ek Pal Ka Jeena , Aa Bhi Ja , and O Sanam followed, each song met with a sea of glowing phone torches and voices singing along beat for beat.

With his mellifluous voice and understated presence, Lucky Ali delivered a set that felt less like a concert and more like a shared memory.

The crowd, dominated by millennials and Gen X, stayed fully present, many with eyes closed, others recording the moment, all united by songs that have soundtracked decades of love stories and quiet longing.

Fans and real-life love stories For many, the evening was deeply personal. Iti Ravra from Greater Noida, a government consultant working with EY, said, “I love him as an artist because he has such a mesmerising voice and is one of the gems of the music industry. I could not miss his set. He is amazing."

Abhinav Sharma, an interior designer, attended the concert with his wife on Propose Day. “I proposed to my wife with Lucky Ali playing in the background. His voice has basically been the playlist of my real-life love story,” he shared.