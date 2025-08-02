Karan Johar's happiness knows no bounds as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wins National Award: 'Ecstatic, overwhelmed'

It was Bollywood's night on Friday as the 71st National Film Awards were announced in Delhi. Hindi films won as many as 14 awards in various categories, apart from other language-specific honours. Among the big winners was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Karan Johar film bagged the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, leading the filmmaker to share a heartfelt note of gratitude. Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won two National Awards.

Karan Johar reacts to Rocky Aur Rani's National Award win

On Friday night, Karan took to Instagram to pen a note about his film's recognition at the National Awards. Expressing gratitude to the jury, Karan said, “I am ecstatic and overwhelmed to win the national award for a film exceptionally close to my heart.... Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I am grateful to the jury and continue to be humbled by the enormous love the film continues to receive.”

In his note, the filmmaker also thanked the audience and fans for showering their love upon the film in the 2 years since its release. “It feels surreal, 2 years on... to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything - their OWN! My deepest gratitude once again to the #NationalFilmAwards for having #RockAurRaniKiiPremKahaani receive this honour for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. And my biggest love & hugs to @vaibhavi.merchant and her team for giving us the Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re! I'm a happy man today, and I will remain forever grateful for this. Fun fact - it feels magical to win the same award as you did for your first film, again,” he added.

At the 71st National Awards, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also won Best Choreography, with Vaibhavi Merchant taking home the prize for her work on the song Dhindhora Baje Re.

All about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan's return to the director's chair after seven years. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28, 2023, garnering much love from the audience and critics, and was a huge box office success, grossing over ₹340 crore worldwide.

The movie also featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.