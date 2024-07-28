Jasmine Bhasin shares health update after suffering from corneal damage: ‘Out of danger zone’

Actor Jasmine Bhasin, who suffered from a corneal damage earlier this month, has finally recovered from the injury. The actor has shared her health update, saying she is out of the danger zone. Also read: Jasmine Bhasin diagnosed with corneal damage: Contact lens dos and don'ts to follow Jasmine Bhasin suffered corneal damage after wearing contact lenses.

Health update

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a happy selfie of herself, flaunting her eyes and beaming with joy. She shared it with a gratitude note for the doctors, who treated her.

Sharing the selfie, she wrote, “Finally free from eye patch and out of danger zone.” She also thanked her doctors and added, “Thank you for bringing this smile back on my face.”

Her Insta story.

Recently, Jasmine updated her fans about her recovery. Jasmine took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself wearing big sunglasses. Along with the picture, she added a caption that read, "Better now, recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings."

What happened to Jasmine

A few days ago, speaking with Times of India, Jasmine said that the problem started on July 17 when she wore the lenses for an event. Jasmine had said, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything."

"Later at night, we went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here. I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days," she had added.

Jasmine's career

Jasmine is best known for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq (2015-16) and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak (2017-18). She has also competed in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India, and Bigg Boss 14.