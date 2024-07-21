Jasmine Bhasin says her corneas got damaged after she wore lenses, is undergoing treatment: 'I can't see'

Television actor Jasmine Bhasin has shared that after a recent incident with her contact lenses, her corneas got damaged, and she is undergoing treatment. Speaking with Times of India, she said that the problem started on July 17 when she wore the lenses for an event. However, she began experiencing pain, which escalated, and she couldn't see anything. (Also Read | Jasmin Bhasin breaks down remembering Sidharth Shukla: Couldn't accept he was gone) Jasmine Bhasin has spoken about her eyes.

Jasmine talks about what happened to her eyes

Jasmine said, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don’t know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn’t see anything."

Jasmine's cornea is damaged, will recover in a few days

"Later at night, we went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here. I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain. Fortunately, I didn't have to postpone any of my work. I hope to recover and get back to work in a few days," she added.

About Jasmine's projects

Jasmine made her debut in the 2011 Tamil film Vaanam. She is best known for playing Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq (2015–16) and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak (2017–18). She also participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and Bigg Boss 14.

She is also known for Happy Saluja in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Nayantara in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Jasmine made her Punjabi film debut opposite Gippy Grewal in the comedy-drama Honeymoon (2022). Currently, she is in a relationship with Aly Goni.