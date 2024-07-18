Jasmin Bhasin breaks down remembering Sidharth Shukla: Couldn't accept he was gone

The actor spoke about her friends and his memories in an interview with Pinkvilla. She also recounted that she got to know about his passing while travelling from Kashmir to Mumbai.

Remembering Sidharth

Looking back, she said, “The news came out, it was shocking. I was in Kashmir. I didn’t have internet or cellular network. I was at the airport and people were murmuring about his demise. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. But the moment I landed in Mumbai, I became numb. I was numb for many days. He was gone. I couldn’t accept the fact that he was actually gone. His death taught me the biggest lesson of life, that nothing is permanent. Toh waqt rehte sare gile shikwe door kar lene chahiye kyunki waqt ka kuch pata nahin (It is important to sort out issues when you have time). The person is gone but you live with the pain and regret that kash baat karliya hota”.

Her bond with Sid

Jasmin also spoke about her bond with the late actor. She called him her ‘biggest cheerleader’ on the sets of their show. At that time, she said she used to feel nervous on the set as she was surrounded by senior actors. It was Sidharth who motivated her.

She added, “He was my best friend on the set. We would eat together; we would go out together after the pack-up. It was a beautiful time. It was a full circle of friendship as we had our own share of misunderstandings and some incidents. But I have always respected him for the man he was, especially to women.”

Jasmin called Sidharth as a ‘gem of a person’, saying it breaks her heart to talk about him in the past tense.

About Sidharth Shukla

Late actor Sidharth Shukla had become a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. The actor went on to win the show as well. Sidharth died of a heart attack on September 2, 2021.

Sidharth made his acting debut in the TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He made his debut in Bollywood in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Inside the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth Shukla got close to Shehnaaz Gill. They never officially acknowledged being a couple. After Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled Tu Yaheen hai.