When Sidharth Shukla shared how being away from his mother for Bigg Boss 'was the toughest part of the show'

Late actor Sidharth Shukla had become a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. The actor went on win the show as well. Sidharth would have turned 43 today. He had once opened up on the relationship he shares with his mother Rita Shukla in an interview with Humans of Bombay. He had shared how much he missed being with her while doing Bigg Boss, and said that it 'was the toughest part of the show'. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says ‘this is for you’ as she dedicates award to Sidharth Shukla: Itna mere pe invest karliya ki aaj main…) Sidharth Shukla opened up about the bond he shares with his mother.

Sidharth talks about his mother

Sidharth died on September 2, 2021. Humans of Bombay had shared a post along with his photos on the same day, where the late actor had talked about his relationship with his mother. He wrote, "I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show. So, when I received a letter from her on set, I sat & read it in her voice–it felt like she was right next to me & that letter was a piece of her."

He further added, "Every time she tells me she’s proud of me, I feel like the happiest man on earth, because I was able to put a smile on her face; a woman who means everything to me. Even today, she’s my anchor & never fails to give me her daily dose of advice–when I finally saw her on set after 3 long months, the first thing she told me was to stop wearing shorts all the time & to put on a pair of jeans!”

More details

Sidharth made his acting debut in the TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He made his debut in Bollywood in a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Inside the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth Shukla got close to Shehnaaz Gill. They never officially acknowledged being a couple. After Sidharth's death, Shehnaaz released a heartfelt music video tribute titled Tu Yaheen hai.

