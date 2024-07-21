Jasmine Bhasin diagnosed with corneal damage: Contact lens dos and don'ts to follow

Jasmine Bhasin got corneal damage after she attended an event in Delhi and had to wear contact lenses. The actor, who was in Delhi for work commitments, wore her contact lenses and started feeling painful sensations. However, she didn’t want to postpone her work commitments and thus, wore sunglasses for the event. Jasmine Bhasin got corneal damage after she attended an event in Delhi and had to wear contact lens.(Instagram/@viralbhayani, Instagram/@jasminbhasin2806)

However, after some time, Jasmine couldn’t see anything at all and had to seek help from her team. Later in the night, when she visited an eye specialist for a checkup, she was diagnosed with corneal damage, and the specialist bandaged her eyes. The 34-year-old will take at least four to five days to recover. As of now, she cannot see properly yet. On Sunday afternoon, she shared an update on Instagram, “Better now and recovering. Thank you for your love and blessings.”

Jasmine Bhasin shared a health update on her Instagram stories.(Instagram/@jasminbhasin2806)

Corneal damage can be a scary affair. Jasmine's condition brings our attention to the dos and don’ts we must follow when we wear contact lenses. See here:

Maintain good hygiene:

We must always remember to wash our hands thoroughly before wearing or removing contact lenses. We should never ever sleep with our contact lenses on.

Rinse with contact lens solution:

After removing the contact lenses, we should ensure to rinse them with a contact lens solution. We should always remember to change the contact lens solution daily, even when we are not using contact lenses.

Wear contact lenses before makeup:

For makeup lovers, it is advised to wear contact lenses before applying makeup and remove contact lenses only after removing makeup. We should be mindful to never apply glitter or eyeliner on the inside rim of the eyes.

Clean contact lenses with warm water:

Weekly, we must wash our contact lenses with warm water and ensure to replace them with a fresh pair every three months.

Don't over wear:

We should only wear lenses as much as is recommended by the eye expert. We should also carry a pair of glasses with us, for the times when we need to remove contact lenses.

In case of eye irritation:

We should ensure to never wear contact lenses when the eyes are irritated or appear red. In case redness in eyes is followed by blurry vision after putting on contact lenses, we should consult the doctor immediately.