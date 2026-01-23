Dentist explains which foods to avoid to protect your enamel; shares 5 early warning signs to watch

Monitoring eating habits is one of the key ways to stay in shape, whether it involves cutting back on certain foods or choosing healthier options. But did you know that paying attention to what you eat can also benefit your dental health by helping prevent enamel erosion?



To understand which foods and beverages can contribute to enamel erosion, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Ashish Kakar, senior consultant in prosthetic dentistry at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.

The dentist highlighted the importance of enamel, explaining why it is indispensable. He drew an analogy of enamel being a tough armour and noted, “It defends your teeth every single day. It helps prevent acids and bacteria from penetrating the deeper layers of the tooth, insulates them from temperature changes, and absorbs pressure from chewing and grinding.”

The doctor pointed out that several everyday habits, from drinking lemon water in the morning and having berry smoothies to sipping an evening cup of tea, can slowly wear down tooth enamel.

Why should you be worried and rectify your eating habits? Dr Kakar warned, “Enamel has no living cells. Once it’s worn away, it cannot regenerate. And that’s where the problem lies.” This means enamel is non-renewable, and it cannot heal itself after any damage, making enamel loss permanent.