Trying to lose weight? Wellness coach shares 6 ways to add lemon to your diet beyond lemon water in the morning

Lemon water has long been linked with weight loss, and many people start their day with a warm glass of lemon water, hoping it will burn fat. While lemon alone cannot lead weight loss, it can support it when used the right way. Lemon is low in calories, rich in vitamin C, and adds flavour without adding sugar or fat. It can help improve hydration, digestion, and appetite control. These factors play an important role in weight management. According to health and wellness coach Gurpreet Grover, relying only on morning lemon water is not enough. Instead, adding lemon in different forms throughout the day can make healthy eating easier, tastier, and more sustainable. Try these easy ways to include lemon in your daily diet. (Adobe Stpck)

Can lemon support weight loss? 1. Improves hydration: Drinking lemon water encourages people to drink more fluids. A study published in Nutricion Hospitalaria found that better hydration supports appetite control and weight management.

2. Rich in vitamin C: "Vitamin C helps protect cells, supports immunity, and improves overall metabolic health," Grover tells Health Shots.

3. Aids digestion: Citric acid in lemon helps stimulate digestive juices. A 2022 study in the European Journal of Nutrition showed that lemon juice can boost gastric acid secretion, supporting digestion.

4. Supports fullness: Lemon water and lemon-rich meals may help reduce overeating by promoting a feeling of fullness.

5. Helps manage stress: The aroma and taste of lemon can have a calming effect, which may reduce stress-related eating.