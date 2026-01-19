Trying to lose weight? Wellness coach shares 6 ways to add lemon to your diet beyond lemon water in the morning
Lemon water has long been linked with weight loss, and many people start their day with a warm glass of lemon water, hoping it will burn fat. While lemon alone cannot lead weight loss, it can support it when used the right way. Lemon is low in calories, rich in vitamin C, and adds flavour without adding sugar or fat. It can help improve hydration, digestion, and appetite control. These factors play an important role in weight management. According to health and wellness coach Gurpreet Grover, relying only on morning lemon water is not enough. Instead, adding lemon in different forms throughout the day can make healthy eating easier, tastier, and more sustainable.
Can lemon support weight loss?
1. Improves hydration: Drinking lemon water encourages people to drink more fluids. A study published in Nutricion Hospitalaria found that better hydration supports appetite control and weight management.
2. Rich in vitamin C: "Vitamin C helps protect cells, supports immunity, and improves overall metabolic health," Grover tells Health Shots.
3. Aids digestion: Citric acid in lemon helps stimulate digestive juices. A 2022 study in the European Journal of Nutrition showed that lemon juice can boost gastric acid secretion, supporting digestion.
4. Supports fullness: Lemon water and lemon-rich meals may help reduce overeating by promoting a feeling of fullness.
5. Helps manage stress: The aroma and taste of lemon can have a calming effect, which may reduce stress-related eating.
7 easy ways to add lemon to your diet for weight loss
1. Start your day with plain lemon water
Starting your day with warm lemon water helps improve hydration after sleep and may gently stimulate digestion. Proper hydration is linked to better metabolism and reduced overeating. Skip adding honey or sugar to keep calories low.
2. Use lemon as a salad dressing
"Use fresh lemon juice with olive oil, herbs, and spices as a dressing instead of creamy sauces," says Grover. Lemon adds flavour without excess calories and helps reduce reliance on high-sodium or sugar-laden condiments
3. Add lemon to herbal teas
Adding lemon to green tea, ginger tea, or cinnamon tea can enhance flavour and encourage regular fluid intake. Green tea combined with lemon may also improve antioxidant absorption, supporting metabolic health
4. Use lemon zest to flavour food
Grated lemon zest can elevate dishes like stir-fries, grilled vegetables, soups, or roasted chicken. Strong citrus flavour helps reduce the need for excess salt or heavy sauces, supporting a calorie-conscious diet.
5. Pair lemon with protein-rich meals
Adding lemon to paneer, fish, lentils, or grilled meats can enhance iron absorption and digestion. Protein-rich meals keep you fuller for longer, indirectly supporting weight loss by reducing unnecessary snacking.
6. Drink lemon-infused water
Infused water with lemon slices, mint, cucumber, or berries. This makes plain water more appealing, helping you stay hydrated, which plays a key role in controlling appetite and boosting metabolism.
7. Choose lemon-based chutneys and dips
Use lemon juice in homemade chutneys, yoghurt dips, or hummus. These lighter options can replace calorie-dense spreads and mayonnaise-based dips while still adding tang and freshness.
According to Grover, lemon supports weight loss only when combined with balanced meals, enough protein, regular physical activity, and good sleep. Extreme lemon detox drinks or skipping meals can do more harm than good.
(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
